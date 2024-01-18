Restyling time for Hyundai Bayon. The SUV designed for the city created by the Korean brand is renewed from many points of view: design, functionality, technology, connectivity, safety and so on. But let's start right from external design: now the front LED daytime running lights are joined by a bar, also LED, to recreate the Seamless Horizon light signature, while the shape and design of the front bumper have been modified to give the SUV a more bold and decisive appearance . The design of the front grille is also new, which now opens in the lower part.

Nine colors for the livery

And that's not all: always from an aesthetic point of view the 16 and 17″ wheels of new conception, as well as the arrow-shaped rear light clusters which emphasize the dynamism of the pillars together with the new bumper design, which underlines the true SUV character of the new Bayon. For the bodywork, Hyundai offers customers up to nine external colorsincluding the new Lumen Gray Pearl, Meta Blue Pearl, Lucid Lime Metallic and Vibrant Blue Pearl: they can all be combined with the contrasting Phantom Black roof.

Technology and connectivity

A look also at technology and connectivity. They definitely steal the show 10.25″ digital cockpit cutting-edge and high-level infotainment functions, two elements further improved thanks to the introduction of Over-the-Air map updates. For charging devices inside the passenger compartment, there are two USB-C ports, one front and one rear, and a front USB-A port which also allows data transfer. There is also the presence of a premium Bose audio system, consisting of eight speakers including a subwoofer. Complete the overview multi-colored ambient lighting: All interior lights have now been replaced by LED technology.

Top security

And we end with safetywhich reaches extremely high levels thanks to the integration of a long list of driver assistance systems: ranging from Lane Following Assist which intervenes to keep the vehicle centered in its lane to Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist which first emits an alarm and then, if necessary, activates the brakes to avoid potential collisions with cars, pedestrians and cyclists, passing through the Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist which uses sensors positioned around the car to monitor blind spots and the Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control which uses data from the vehicle's navigation system to autonomously regulate the speed while driving on the motorway or freeway.