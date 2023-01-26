A new hypothesis tries to reconstruct what happened to the 6-year-old boy who just got out of intensive care, after hospitalization in Genoa for the events that occurred in Ventimiglia in December. To find out what happened to the little one Ryan, in the grandparents’ car will be performed in these days a expertiseto find blood traces. A new hypothesis of the investigators is that the child may have thrown himself from the speeding car.

The investigators have ordered a new report to identify the possible presence of traces of blood or other organic traces in the car of Ryan’s grandmother’s partner. The child from Ventimiglia was seriously injured on 19 December.

The causes of what happened are still to be ascertained. The investigators are investigating the Ford of their acquired grandfather, with an unrepeatable technical assessment ordered by the Imperia prosecutor’s office in the serious injury investigations which sees two suspects so far: Ryan’s grandmother and her partner.

The car, seized since December 19, could help investigators understand what happened that day. One hypothesis is that maybe Ryan may have attempted to escape from the carwhile the couple were taking him back to his father.

The child had already escaped once from the house of his grandmother and her partner, according to investigative sources, after breaking his arm. Again, the real reason is not known. The child was lying on the back without the security belt.

Ryan, grandparents’ car impounded: an expert report was ordered on the vehicle on which the 6-year-old boy was traveling

The couple were traveling with the child on board when, according to this hypothesis, he would have thrown himself off at the Roverino overpass. The grandmother would have grabbed him by the legs, but the upper part of his body would have remained under the car, causing serious problems in the vertebrae, spleen and lung.

The Prosecutor had said that the signs reported were not compatible with a beating.