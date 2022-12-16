New hypothesis of the investigators on the murder of Paolo Stasi: there is talk of a drug debt, perhaps he was protecting some friends

New and unexpected details have emerged about the case of Paolo Stasithe 19-year-old who lost his life outside his home in Francavilla Fontana, in the province of Brindisi.

During the last episode of 14.00the TV program broadcast on Rai 2 and conducted by Milo Infante, the news of a new hypothesis of the investigators. Paolo Stati may have lost his life for a drug debt. we are talking about a sum of about 5 thousand euros. Or for having protected, for the same reason, a friend of his.

However, for the moment it is about assumptions and suspicionsnothing has yet been officially confirmed by the police.

There are two suspects, currently still a free foot. It would be a 17 years old and of a 19 years old. The latter would be a close friend of Paolo, who in the last period habitually frequented his house. And he would be the one who would pulled the trigger. A first blow, fatal, to the chest and the other to graze the shoulder, while Stasi tried to escape.

The 17-year-old, on the other hand, is accused of having accompanied the 19 year old on a mopedto have waited for him and then to have fled with him.

Paolo Stasi probably knew his executor

That day, which no one in Francavilla Fontana will ever forget, Paolo Stasi went down to his house to meet someone he knew. That same person who, according to the investigators, would have them set a trap.

Now it will only be investigations of the investigators, who are viewing the footage from the cameras in the area and inspecting the 19-year-old’s electronic devices, shed light about what really happened. And also to find confirmations on the hypothesis of a drug debt.

Those who knew Paolo Stasi remember him today as a quiet boywho didn’t like using social media and didn’t usually go to clubs, discos or the underworld.