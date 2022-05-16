The police are still investigating the death of Fabio Palotti. A new hypothesis arises: this is how he might have died

New hypotheses arise about the death of the elevator operator Fabio Palotti. The police continue to investigate to try to understand what happened that day and especially why the elevator moved despite the fact that it should have been in maintenance mode.

According to the latest news, it seems that investigators are considering one new hypothesis. Fabio Palotti may have died trying to retrieve his cell phone remained on the roof of the elevator.

He may have gone back into the compartment to retrieve the smartphone and he may have forgotten to activate the lock again at the end of its maintenance. Someone, at that moment, might have called the elevator, thus causing the dramatic and fatal accident. However, this remains only a hypothesis. Law enforcement is still investigating and there are many elements that have yet to be investigated.

Although someone has heard the elevator driver’s cries for help and although no one has been able to understand its origin, the autopsy has established that even if the rescue had intervened immediately, Fabio it could not be saved. Man is died instantlycrushed by the elevator.

Fabio Palotti could not be saved

However, it must be clarified why no one noticed that the worker was not left the facility and he had not returned his badge and taken back his documents. To discover the tragedy, it was one of his colleague, the next morning. The latter noticed that Palotti’s car was still in the parking lot, when his shift ended the previous evening.

Fabio was an employee of the Smae of Casal Monastero for more than 10 years. For the moment, the company’s contract has been suspended until the investigation is complete. It would seem that ALS has also encountered some irregularities on the documents and signatures of the staff, which however have nothing to do with the death of the elevator operator.

The Prosecutor’s Office is investigating for manslaughter and for the moment, the recovery of the mobile phone remains only a hypothesis. It is not yet clear what really happened to Fabio Palotti.