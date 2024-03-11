The franchise of Hunter x Hunter has been kept in the shadows for a while, that's because the creator of the manga, Yoshigiro Togashi, has not been able to continue drawing the pages of history due to health complications that he must constantly deal with. However, the saga is making an effort to stay current, this through a new video game that will have its official presentation very soon.

The project name is Hunter X Hunter: Nen X Impact, which will be a two-dimensional fighting project where the brand's most iconic characters will fight with their best powers. It should be said that the title had already been rumored, but it was not followed up until very recently. The presentation will take place in the arch of the EVO Japan 2024, April 27-29where we can even know the departure date.

Here is the first teaser where you see the characters:

The video game will come to PS5, Nintendo Switch and PC. The date is not yet known, so we will have to know more details of the long-awaited project, after all there was nothing new from the brand in the world of games for a long time. There had only been the participation of Gon and Killua andn the failed crossover called Jump Force which no longer has active servers at this time.

