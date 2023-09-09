The Abu Dhabi Housing Authority announced developments in the work and the status of the housing projects it is currently developing in the areas of Bani Yas, Al Wathba, Al Sad and Al Samha, which includes the construction of 5,848 residential villas for citizens.

Acting Executive Director of the Planning and Projects Sector, Engineer Afraa Khalfan Al-Hajri, said that the authority will announce new housing projects for citizens in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.

And she added that the package of three housing projects that the authority is implementing in the areas of North Bani Yas, Al Wathba and Al Sad, comes in response to the population growth in these areas, which reflects the continuous cultural and economic renaissance that the Emirate of Abu Dhabi is witnessing.

And she indicated that the North Bani Yas residential project is one of the huge housing projects being developed by the Authority, in three phases, including the construction of 3,453 residential villas on an area of ​​more than 10.1 million square meters, and includes a range of public and service facilities, including 38 gardens and amusement parks, 13 mosques, and 13 A commercial complex.

The first phase of the North Bani Yas residential project, which is being built on an area of ​​3.1 million square meters, includes 1,365 residential villas, 17 gardens and amusement parks, five commercial complexes, and four mosques. It is expected to be completed during the first quarter of next year.

As for the second phase of the North Bani Yas residential project, which is being built on an area of ​​3.5 million square meters, it includes 1,225 residential villas, 12 gardens and amusement parks, four commercial complexes and five mosques, while the third phase of the project is being built on an area of ​​3.5 million square meters and includes 863 residential villas. , nine gardens and amusement parks, four commercial complexes and four mosques, in addition to other recreational facilities, and it is expected that the second and third phases will be completed by the end of 2025.

Regarding the Al-Wathba housing project, Al-Hajri said that the project includes 347 residential villas, which will be built on an area of ​​875 thousand square meters, and it is expected that the project will be completed during the fourth quarter of this year.

The project includes public and service facilities, including four commercial complexes on a total area of ​​4,874 square meters, in addition to four mosques, with a total capacity of 1,725 ​​worshipers, in addition to 15 gardens and amusement parks.

As for the cataract housing project, which is being implemented by the Authority in the city of Al Ain, it includes the construction of 306 residential villas, in addition to 32 gardens and parks, three mosques, and three commercial complexes. .

In addition to these projects, the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority had signed last May an agreement with Q Holding Company, according to which the company will design and implement new housing projects in the West Bani Yas and Al Samha areas for the benefit of the Authority, including 1,742 residential villas for citizens, as the West Bani Yas residential project includes the construction of 1500 residential villas.

The project is being built on a land area of ​​5.84 million square meters, and the project is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2027, while the Al Samha project consists of 242 residential villas, built on a land area of ​​534,000 square meters, and is expected to be completed at the end of 2025. .

Al-Hajri indicated that the authority will announce new housing projects for citizens in various regions of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, including Al Bahia, Al Sadr, and Al Haffar in Abu Dhabi city, and housing projects in Al Ain city in the regions of Al Amerah, East Airport, Al Dhaher and Al Nud, in addition to various housing and infrastructure projects in Al Dhafra.

These projects come within the Authority’s action plan to complete a package of housing projects and infrastructure services, after the Abu Dhabi Executive Council approved a budget of 85.4 billion dirhams, to provide 76,000 homes and residential lands until 2027; With the aim of promoting stability and social welfare in all regions of the emirate.

The package of residential projects implemented by the authority in these areas, according to the standards of the integrated residential “Emirati Neighborhood” projects, includes 5,848 residential villas and a group of public and service facilities that include 103 gardens and recreational parks, and 30 mosques, in addition to 36 commercial complexes. Projects to about 18.57 million square meters.

