The US House of Representatives approved a temporary financing bill on Tuesday, averting a so-called government shutdown for the time being. American politicians had until Friday evening to arrange the financing of government institutions, otherwise many civil servants would no longer be paid in the run-up to the holidays.

The financing law comes from Republican Mike Johnson, the new Speaker of the House of Representatives. Johnson, who was elected chairman three weeks ago, managed to get his compromise proposal adopted with 336 votes in favor and 95 votes against.

The law still needs to be approved by the Senate, but both Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and Republican leader Mitch McConnell have already indicated that they will vote in favor.

Solution until early next year

Johnson’s plan is only a short-term solution and therefore further negotiations should take place early next year. Some government institutions will still receive money until January 19, others until February 2.

The proposal does not cut back on the Biden administration’s plans, but because it only concerns temporary funding, enough Republicans still agreed. However, the radical right wing of the Republicans, the Freedom Caucus, strongly opposed Johnson’s plan, because they are against any form of financing without cuts.

Mike Johnson’s predecessor, Kevin McCarthy, was dismissed last month by Freedom Caucus members because he opted for a compromise on government funding instead of a shutdown.

Johnson has been spared that fate for the time being, but if longer-term financing has to be arranged in January, he will once again have to get enough Democrats and Republicans behind him.