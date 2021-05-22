Almost a year ago, Microsoft revealed the existence of the new Forza Motorsport. This new installment developed by Turn 10 will come to Xbox in a few years, thus having enough time to take advantage of all the features of the beastly Xbox Series X and the small but powerful Series S. In view of the fact that we will have to wait a while for the launch of the new Forza Motorsport, several leaks have made it more than clear that a new Forza Horizon could arrive this year.

Still without official confirmation, several well-known characters in the video game industry, such as the renowned journalist Jeff Grubb, among others, have already Forza Horizon 5 setting revealed, which this time would go from being located in Europe, more specifically the United Kingdom, to taking the leap into the pond, directly to Mexico, in Latin America. In this way, the rumors that the new Forza Horizon would be located in Japan.

New Hot Wheels Forza Line of Cars May Have Revealed New Forza Horizon 5 Release Date

Now, after the leak of the new line of Forza Hot Wheels car figures, the release date of the new Forza Horizon 5 could have been revealed, as we have learned thanks to our partner from XboxStudio through his account via Twitter. This leaked pack could be related to Forza Horizon 5 thanks to different tests such as the new logo that we already saw in the announcement of the new Forza Motorsport or the cars themselves, since they are new and not in Forza Horizon 4.

Is new line of Hot Wheels Forza cars to hit the market in September, it could be accompanied by the launch of the new Forza Horizon 5. This would make a lot of sense, and after the different leaks, it would not be strange if this new title in the franchise was announced at the next event of E3 2021, with a launch at some point. during the month of September.