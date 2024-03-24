Home page politics

Sandra Kathe

While Israel's population is increasingly criticizing Netanyahu's policies, negotiations between Israel and Hamas are underway in Qatar.

Allies Israel criticize the Netanyahu government's planned actions.

Allies Israel criticize the Netanyahu government's planned actions. The information processed here about the war in Israel and the fight by Israel against Hamas in the Gaza Strip come from local and international media and news agencies. Much of the information cannot be independently verified.

Update from March 24th, 11:45 a.m.: The Israeli army continued its operation at Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip over the weekend. The military said on Sunday that “around 480 terrorists with ties to the terrorist organizations Hamas and Islamic Jihad had been arrested there.” In addition, “weapons and terrorist infrastructure” were found in the largest clinic in the Palestinian territory. Since the operation began a week ago, the military says it has killed dozens of terrorists in the area of ​​the hospital. The information could not initially be independently verified.

War in Israel: New initiative for hostage exchange

First report: Gaza/Tel Aviv – Im War in Israel A new exchange of Hamas hostages and Palestinian prisoners may be imminent. According to media reports, this was the result of an initiative by the US mediation team in the negotiations between delegations from the Netanyahu government in Israel and the Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas. After weeks of fruitless negotiations, Israel accommodated the Islamists with regard to the number of Palestinian prisoners who should be released in exchange for hostages. A response from Hamas to the proposal is expected in the next few days.

Like the Israeli television station Channel 12 and the news portal Walla.co.il reported on Saturday (March 23), the current negotiations in Qatar are about exchanging at least 40 hostages from Hamas for Palestinian prisoners captured in Israel. In total, there are said to be over a hundred people still in the control of Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Protests in Israel: People accuse Netanyahu of political calculations

The Netanyahu government is currently being criticized repeatedly, especially by the relatives of these people, and is accused of putting the lives of the hostages at risk for the sake of its own political survival. The German Press Agency reported on a recent demonstration in Tel Aviv on Saturday evening. In addition to blocking a main street in the Israeli metropolis, protesters also called for the resignation of the Netanyahu government and new elections.

Israel's role remains controversial among the country's political allies, some of whom are now refusing to support Israel given the humanitarian situation of the civilian population in the Gaza Strip. Also the USA As one of Israel's most important allies, Netanyahu criticizes his plan to put further pressure on Hamas with a ground offensive on the city of Rafah. Around 1.5 million people currently live in the city – already under catastrophic conditions and on a comparable area to cities like Recklinghausen or Aschaffenburg.

Dispute over Rafah offensive: USA wants to propose alternative military options for action

The Israeli government has been talking about the planned ground offensive in Rafah for several weeks, but despite Netanyahu's repeated approval, military preparations for it are progressing slowly. Not only are military experts discussing the chances of actually achieving the planned goal in this offensive and destroying the last four Hamas battalions, but also the feasibility of Israel's plans to bring the civilian population who have fled here from large parts of the Gaza Strip to “safety”. bring to.

In a planned visit by a delegation led by Israel's Defense Minister Joav Galant, the Netanyahu government's plans will be discussed on Sunday. According to agency reports, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin intends to present alternative military options to the Israeli delegation. There are fears that a major military offensive could result in a lot of bloodshed.

Criticism of Israel: Action endangers the lives of the civilian population in the Gaza Strip

Israel's role in providing humanitarian aid to civilians in the Gaza Strip is also criticized from many sides. U.N.Secretary-General António Guterres called the blockade of aid supplies at the Israel-Egypt border crossing a “moral disgrace” after a visit on Saturday. In general, aid organizations accuse Israel of delaying the formal procedures when checking delivery vehicles. Israel rejects the allegations and complains that the aid organizations are distributing the goods inefficiently.

The war was triggered by a brutal Hamas attack on Israel last October, in which over 1,100 people were murdered and 239 others were taken hostage. During ceasefires in November and December, 110 hostages were exchanged for Palestinians captured by Israel. At the beginning of February it became known that at least 31 of the Hamas hostages were no longer alive. (saka with dpa)