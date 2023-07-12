New functions for the My Porsche app, fulcrum of digital management and regulation of any car from the Stuttgart company. For example, the app shows the state of charge of the battery, can regulate the air conditioning or send destinations to the navigation system. And more: Link existing accounts with external providers, such as Apple Music, to the associated apps of the Porsche Communication Management system.

A word from Mattias Ulbrich, CEO of Porsche Digital

“We are thrilled to be able to further enhance the My Porsche App and to use the features of Apple CarPlay to give customers a truly superior user experience“said Mattias Ulbrich, CEO of Porsche Digital and CIO of Porsche AG. “Technology and digitization are essential elements to guarantee our brand a lasting appeal, now and for the next 75 years“.

Even the wellness mode…

The updated version combines in-car features with the CarPlay experience, including the ability to show specific model images, set up the audio system, such as sound profiles, change radio stations, adjust climate and lighting settings internal. In addition, it associates the well-being mode such as “relax”, “heat” and “cool”, which can be activated with a few quick gestures in CarPlay. It is also possible to comfortably and fluidly manage the various functions of the car using Siri while behind the wheel. To activate this new option, simply scan a QR code inserted into the PCM. The My Porsche App will receive regular updates to ensure that you have access to new CarPlay features as they are developed.