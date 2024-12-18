The pay-as-you-go pension system in Spain faces unsustainable challenges due to demographics, where current contributions are not enough to sustain pensions. Citizens must increase their retirement savings, especially the self-employed, who usually contribute for the minimum base. However, concern about complementary retirement planning is low.

The European Commission has projected a reduction in the pension replacement rate of one 80% to 50% in the next two decadesbased on demographic and economic data that show an aging population and a low birth rate. The pay-as-you-go system, although supportive, cannot be maintained without reforms or without the support of additional private savings.

Inflation and increased life expectancy aggravate the situation, decreasing the real value of public pensions.

Mixed Pension Model

The future of pensions in Spain should be oriented towards a mixed model where the public pension is complemented by private savings. This not only spreads risk, but also drives personal responsibility in financial planning. Individual and Business Pension plans are essential, offering tax deductions and encouraging long-term savings. Companies can benefit from tax incentives by offering these plans, which contributes to the future well-being of their employees.

According to Inverco, employment plans have grown significantly, with 2.7 million participants and an increase of 42% since the 2022 reform. These plans manage assets for 38,488 million euros, showing an increase of 11.6%. However, only 1% of Spanish companies promote these plans, and only 10% of workers use them.

Advantages of Pension Plans

Pension plans offer a number of benefits, including immediate tax deductions and the ability to invest in assets with growth potential, outpacing inflation. For employees, companies and the self-employed, employment plans represent an opportunity for tax optimization and significant savings. Contributions to these plans are 100% deductible in personal income tax, which can alleviate the annual tax burden.

Given the increase in contributions and taxes that the self-employed face, it is interesting to consider the savings that the possibility of deducting can provide them. until 4,250 euros annually in the income tax return for contributions to employment plans, adding a total of 5,750 euros with deductions from individual plans.

In the case of companies, employment plans represent not only an economic benefit but also a social one. Regarding tax limits, they can mean savings of up to 10,000 eurossince the maximum income of 1,500 euros for individual plans can be added 8,500 destined to business plans.

In conclusion, The debate on pensions in Spain goes beyond economic policyreaching dimensions of social justice and individual responsibility. It is crucial to supplement the public pension with private savings to ensure a stable economic future and reduce pressure on the Social Security system.

Cobas Asset Management supports this change by promoting financial education and offering various investment options for long-term savings.

For those people interested in delving deeper into this problem, I recommend visiting the page www.labrujuladelaspensiones.com where they will find information of high added value.