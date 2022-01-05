During the presentation of PlayStation at CES great announcements were made, among the most important, the unveiling of the new PlayStation VR2, a much more sophisticated review of Sony’s first Virtual Reality hardware, of which you can know its details and specifications here.

Moments later, the very Jim ryan, CEO of the company, introduced us to the first game specially created for this new viewer, which takes place in the world of the living machines of Horizon and is titled as: Horizon Call of the Mountain. This new installment allows us to explore new frontiers of the lands in which Aloy’s adventures unfold from a totally different perspective, in the words of Jan-Bart Van Beek, one of the Guerrilla Directors, moments before showing a teaser of scarce seconds that gives us the first look at the title and you can see it below.

This teaser introduces us to two new characters. For now, this new Horizon experience does not have a release date, although it could well accompany the PS VR2 during its release. Horizon Call of the Mountain is being developed in conjunction with Firesprite, who are quite experienced in virtual reality games.

At the moment we can only wait for more details about it, which, of course, we will communicate to you through this means.

Editor’s note: The world of Horizon is so complex that it deserved to be exploited with alternate installments to the main saga. Hopefully this PlayStation experiment will help you power such interesting hardware, but still not appealing to all gamers.

Via: PlayStation