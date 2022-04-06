Aloy can now instantly pick up resources in Horizon Forbidden West, after Guerrilla quietly added in the new feature.

Available as a toggle in the options, players can now turn off pickup animations so that Aloy instantly grabs nearby resources, speeding up the flow of exploration considerably.

It seems the feature was added in the most recent patch, though it’s strangely missing from the patch notes.

The feature impacts minor items, like natural resources and loot that Aloy shoots off machines, but anything found in a chest or a dead robot will still need to be picked up without moving.

What’s more, it can be done on mounts too as you speed across the Forbidden West.

I’m so glad they added a pickup animation on/off toggle, it saves so much time and doesn’t break exploration continuity or pace

Now I’ll hoard a million berries 🍒 #PS5Share, #HorizonForbiddenWest pic.twitter.com/L9B5KbQnFh — Retr0🦋 (@vanishinggracee) April 2, 2022

Admittedly, it’s a feature found in plenty of other open world games: from Ghost of Tsushima to Assassin’s Creed and Elden Ring. But that’s surely in line with the rest of Horizon’s gameplay.

Otherwise, the patch fixes a number of bugs and Guerrilla continues to adjust the shimmering visuals without removing the issue entirely. You can check out the latest patch notes here.