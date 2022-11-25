November 25, 2022 23:28

A new study has discovered a potential drug among the available treatments for renal cell carcinoma, a disease that is difficult to detect and has a high mortality rate. Researchers from the Wellcome Sanger Institute and the University of Cambridge in the UK have identified immune cells known as macrophage cells that express the IL1B gene as crucial to tumor development. The study, published in the journal Cancer Cell, recommended that IL1B macrophages be considered a promising target for the treatment of renal cell malignancies since this cell type has already been targeted with existing drugs that prevent lung cancer. The next step, which is already being explored, will be clinical trials to demonstrate that targeting IL1B can be used to effectively prevent renal cell carcinoma from forming or growing. In this new research, researchers at the Wellcome Sanger Institute and the University of Cambridge studied more than 270,000 single cells and 100 microdissections from 12 patients with kidney tumors. Samples were taken from different parts of the tumor as well as from normal kidney tissue. These samples were analyzed using single-cell RNA sequencing and to determine the exact location of specific cells within the tissue. This analysis highlighted a specific type of immune cell, macrophages that express the IL1B gene, and are abundant in the periphery of tumors. Dr Ruian Li of the Wellcome Sanger Institute says, “Using both single-cell sequencing and spatial transcription allowed us to discover not only what types of cells are present in these renal cell carcinoma tumours, but also how cell types are regulated in loci. This approach means that we can identify phagocytic cells.” large cells that express the IL1B gene precisely at the leading edges of tumours, which almost acts as a precursor for tumor growth.” The results will be of particular interest to patients with Von Hippel-Lindau (VHL) disease, who are likely to be at higher risk of developing multiple, persistent tumours. While kidney tumors can be monitored and surgically removed before the cancer spreads to other parts of the body, new tumors will form and there is a limit to the number of times patients can undergo surgery before they lose kidney function. The researchers are already planning clinical trials to test whether targeting IL1B macrophages constitutes an effective treatment for RCC. The fact that existing drugs have been shown to be effective in preventing some lung cancers provides hope that these trials may yield promising results. “I am optimistic that targeting IL1B macrophages may offer us a way to treat renal cell carcinoma without surgery,” says Dr Thomas Mitchell of the Wellcome Sanger Institute and the University of Cambridge. “This will be particularly important for patients with von Hippel-Lindau disease because we must be able to prevent tumors from forming in the first place by focusing on their genetic roots, rather than waiting for them to grow and remove them. As with all cancers, the sooner we can intervene,” he says. The earlier the better.”

Source: Al Ittihad – Abu Dhabi