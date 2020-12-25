On December 31, Bojan Krkic’s contract with the Canadian Montreal Impact ends, the American MLS team where the Catalan has been seen reborn as a player. With the help of a Frenchman, Thierry Henry, Bojan has set his best performances in the highest category of professional football in the United States. And it is precisely from France that the news of the desired return to Europe comes.

Several French media say today that the former Barcelona player could be closer to returning. The 30-year-old midfielder is placed in Saint-Étienne, in Ligue 1, although the sports newspaper L’Equipe ensures that there are several French clubs those who are studying the possibility of signing him.

Bojan arrived at the Montreal Impact in the summer of 2019 from Stoke City of the Second Division of England, but it was in the final stretch of his contract that Bojan dazzled in the United States, a situation that now brings him closer to Europe. He has had a great season and his great game in October against Inter Miami Beckham and Higuaín, with a goal and an assist that helped him to be chosen the best player of the week, It has served to reposition itself in a good position to call in Europe in the winter market.

Played the playoffs for the title, although later the Montreal Impact did not exercise the purchase option it had on the player. Meanwhile, Bojan did not hesitate to launch a Christmas message in Spanish, English and Catalan on his Twitter, full of hope and optimism.