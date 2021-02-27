The new Sumo Digital project together with Focus Home Interactive that will take users to medieval England, is Hood: Outlaws & Legends. With this game that has a multiplayer PvPcE component, players will be exposed to different scenarios in which they compete to steal certain treasures. And among all the questions that can be solved, the study has wanted to show specific information of one of the available classes, and a New Hood: Outlaws & Legends gameplay delves into the explorer class.

Posted in IGN Youtube channel, delves into the Scout, or Ranger, class of Hood: Outlaws & Legends. With this, it is allowed to address, not only the class itself and its specific abilities to face the different missions, but also the gameplay of this title itself. Hood: Outlaws & Legends is a game that has been proposed to reach Xbox and Playstation consoles, as well as PC, on May 7, 2021.

This new Hood: Outlaws & Legends gameplay delves into the scout class, or Ranger, which, as the study itself cites, is inspired by Robin Hood. This is a class where agility, stealth, and ranged lethality prevail with his bow. It does not appear to be a class oriented towards direct confrontation, so it has the resources to flee and mislead enemies.

Thanks to this new gameplay of Hood: Outlaws & Legends, a very interesting footage is exposed for a game that can bring a small revolution in the multiplayer genre. A PvPvE proposition, where players cooperate and compete in raids. Two teams will seek victory in an arena packed with AI-controlled guards. The best coordinated team will get the loot and can raise their reputation, from hero to legend. Each team can choose their own strategy and the role of the scout class gives a good account of this.

This contact with the Hood’s scout class: Outlaws & Legends it serves to have a direct contact with a very striking proposal. A proposal that could be a major success if its formula works. Xbox users will be able to enjoy this game as their launch on both Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S, scheduled to see the light of day on May 7.