HoYoverse invites us to travel to the stars in this role-playing adventure and turn-based combat.

Given the immense success of Genshin Impact nearly two years ago, it was to be expected that its creators would soon expand the franchise. And so it was, in October of last year Honkai: Star Rail was presented, a role-playing adventure and turn-based combat where players were invited to get on board the Astral Express and experience a journey to the stars that was not without challenges and, above all, All great adventures.

hoyoverseformerly known as miHoyo, has been working tirelessly on the proposal since its presentation and subsequent first closed beta, both to launch a second test version in which users can sign up before May 15, although only a lucky few will have access. To qualify for it, you must fill a form Now available on its official website.

“This closed beta will have a limited number of participants, it’s free and any game account progress will be deleted after it ends. We can only grant access to a limited number of Pathfinders, so we appreciate your understanding”, assure those responsible, in a press release. Those who have been graced with it, will be informed by email later.

And what does it include? “In the vastness of the universe, countless planets shimmer like fireflies, outlining the legends of the Aeons. Now, the dim silver rails shimmer again, and the silent Astral Express will once again sound its long whistle. Characters, maps, and game modes fully new… Nervous, but excited to see the Pathfinders again. The crew invites you to sign up for the second closed beta and together discover the infinite possibilities of the vast galaxy.”

system requirements

The second closed beta of Honkai: Star Rail is compatible with PC and iOS and Android mobile devices, although HoYoverse asks for these minimum requirements:

PC. Recommended Specs: Intel Core i5 Processor, 8GB RAM, External Graphics Card, Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 or better.

Recommended Specs: Intel Core i5 Processor, 8GB RAM, External Graphics Card, Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 or better. Android. Snapdragon 865 processor, Kirin 9000 or better.



Snapdragon 865 processor, Kirin 9000 or better. iOS. iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus or better. / iPad: Apple A12 processor or better (October 2018 model or newer). The operating system must be iOS12 or higher. macOS is not supported at the moment.

Honkai: Star Rail is part of the HoYoverse, which aims to provide gamers around the world with an immersive experience in a virtual world. In the meantime, we recommend you take a look at the genshin impact guides.

More about: Honkai: Star Rail and Mihoyo.