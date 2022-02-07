Leftist Xiomara Castro, who assumed the presidency of Honduras on January 27, announced this Sunday that she has Covid-19, but that she continues to work, remotely.

“Yesterday’s PCR result was negative and today’s was positive,” said the president, 62, on her Twitter account. “According to the exams, it is light. With the Creator’s blessing, I continue to work, remotely, on my Government Plan to return to democratic and constitutional order,” she added.

The president received two doses of the vaccine, her husband, the ousted former president Manuel Zelaya (2006-2009), told AFP. He noted that the latest scans show no impairment of Xiomara’s lungs.

Honduras records more than 40,000 infected and more than 10,500 dead from the pandemic.

