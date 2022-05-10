During 2023 comes a new one SUV branded Honda. This is the ZR-V which in the Japanese range fits between HR-V And CR-V.
It will be a model full-hybriddriven by the innovative Honda engine and: HEV and on the market it will compare with C-segment SUVs such as Toyota RAV4, Kia Sportage And Hyundai Tucson.
Honda ZR-V SUV, how it will be (PREVIEW)
The Honda ZR-V SUV is not a real novelty because this model is already marketed in Chinawhich in turn is inspired by the HR-V of the American market.
Probably the European version will be similar in size and aesthetic characteristics to the Chinese one but will differ in the engine.
The ZR-V in fact, China is powered by an engine 1.5 turbo not electrified combined with a CVT automatic transmission.
The European one, as announced by Honda, is hybrid e: HEV Full Hybrid with 184 hp and 315 Nm of torque, like the new Civic and the HR-V SUV.
When does the Honda ZR-V SUV arrive?
The new Honda ZR-V hybrid SUV arrives on the market in 2023.
