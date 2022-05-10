During 2023 comes a new one SUV branded Honda. This is the ZR-V which in the Japanese range fits between HR-V And CR-V.

It will be a model full-hybriddriven by the innovative Honda engine and: HEV and on the market it will compare with C-segment SUVs such as Toyota RAV4, Kia Sportage And Hyundai Tucson.

Honda ZR-V SUV, how it will be (PREVIEW)

The Honda ZR-V SUV is not a real novelty because this model is already marketed in Chinawhich in turn is inspired by the HR-V of the American market.

Honda ZR-V is the name of the new hybrid SUV arriving in 2023

Probably the European version will be similar in size and aesthetic characteristics to the Chinese one but will differ in the engine.

The ZR-V in fact, China is powered by an engine 1.5 turbo not electrified combined with a CVT automatic transmission.

Honda ZR-V for the Chinese market

The European one, as announced by Honda, is hybrid e: HEV Full Hybrid with 184 hp and 315 Nm of torque, like the new Civic and the HR-V SUV.

When does the Honda ZR-V SUV arrive?

The new Honda ZR-V hybrid SUV arrives on the market in 2023.

