Honda revealed the new ZR-V during the European media event organized in Offenbach, Germany. In the range of the Japanese brand, the new model is placed halfway between HR-V And CR-V. It is aimed at a young audience of motorists and is technically characterized by technology Full Hybrid e:HEVwhich we have already enjoyed in the Civic road test by Honda.

In the e:HEV hybrid powertrain developed for the new Honda ZR-V SUV, the four-cylinder petrol engine 184 bhp 2.0-litredirect injection e Atkinson cycle, works together with two electric motors to deliver vigorous and responsive acceleration.

The chassis of the new Honda ZR-V SUV is stiff and light and is inspired by the concepts seen in the platforms of Civic and CR-V, and is designed to deliver the driving characteristics and high levels of agility usually associated with sports sedans.

The steering is smooth and light, thanks to a refined ea control logic low friction componentswhile the multi-link rear suspensioncombined with optimized bushings, guarantees a comfortable and at the same time engaging ride.

Outside the Honda ZR-V SUV is characterized by its sporty appearance and bold front. The optical groups from fine lines and the elegant glossy black grille create a refined aesthetic, which extends along the sides up to the rear design, where there are horizontal lights.

Design functionality was a primary focus for Honda engineers, who optimized each component to improve visibility and performance. aerodynamic performance.

The interior of the new Honda ZR-V SUV is characterized by a wide range of shelves and pocketswith a trunk that features load-sharing, retractable curtain and underfloor storage, bringing the ZR-V’s versatile cargo capacity to 1,291 litres.

It dominates the dashboard 9″ touch screen positioned in the center of the top panel, extending in width to enhance the sense of lateral space. There are also charging points for smartphones on board.

Honda has revealed a few details about the new SUV. As far as the price is concerned, we can hypothesize a price list that starts from approx 35,000 euros.

