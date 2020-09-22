New Honda scooter will get Bluetooth connectivity

There will be some such feature in scooter

Honda’s biggest and powerful scooter is coming. Honda has released a new teaser video of its new scooter Forza 750. In the new teaser video, many details of the new maxi-scooter Forza 750 of Forza range have been revealed. The teaser video shows that the new maxi-scooter will have an engine push to start / stop button. Also, the scooter will feature Fully Digital and Colored Instrument Cluster, which will showcase information such as speedometer, trip meter, average fuel consumption, gear position indicator and clock.The new Honda Forza 750 scooter will be provided with Bluetooth connectivity to pair smartphones with a two-wheeler instrument cluster. This new scooter from Honda will also have other features like turn-by-turn navigation, call and music management. Dedicated mobile application can be given in scooter, which will show data like service interval, odometer and trip meter reading. Honda is yet to announce engine details of the new Forza 750 scooter.

Company can bring Forza 300 scooter in Indian market

Scooter will come with different riding modes



The teaser video shows that the upcoming Maxi scooter will have different riding modes. As far as the cosmetics of the scooter are concerned, it has full LED lighting including twin LED headlamps with LED DRL and stylized LED tail lamps. The styling of the scooter will be overall sporty, similar to other Forza models. The new Honda Forza 750 scooter will be launched on October 14 and after that it will come in the international markets. As far as the Indian market is concerned, the company can bring the Forza 300 scooter in the coming months.