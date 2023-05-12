Honda has unveiled the sixth generation of CR-V. Presented during the European media event a Offenbach, in Germany, the new CR-V is equipped with the latest features of assisted driving and passive safety and above all it is available in variants Full Hybrid (e:HEV) and, for the first time in the European market, Hybrid plug-ins (e:PHEV). Both are equipped with a four-cylinder petrol engine 2.0 litresdirect injection e Atkinson cycle.
New Honda CR-V e:PHEV plug-in hybrid
The e:PHEV variant of the new Honda CR-V uses the same electric engines integrated into e:HEV system and is able to travel for 82km in EV modethanks to one 17.7 kW battery.
Furthermore, with a battery temperature of 25 °C, it is capable of reaching full recharge, starting from zero, in 2.5 hours. The total system power is 184 HP.
New Honda CR-V e:HEV Full Hybrid
The CR-V Full Hybrid is equipped with the most updated version of the advanced e:HEV thruster of the Tokyo House, previewed on the award-winning Civic e:HEV.
A lithium battery high power density e two light electric motors and compact combine with a petrol engine to switch seamlessly between EV, Hybrid and Engine modes. The system power is 184 HPwhile the average declared consumption is 5.9 l/100 km.
Honda CR-V 2023 as it is, features
The new generation of the Honda CR-V SUV maintains its familiar lines, but with a design evolution that strengthens its presence on the road. It starts with one bolder style at the front, with the e:HEV and e:PHEV variants distinguished from each other by an exclusive grid design. THE narrowed optical groups join the new position lights, while at the rear the combination of vertical lights creates a refined touch of style that is instantly recognisable.
Visibility was another key focus in the design and development stages. The front corners of the CR-V are lowered thanks to a large and clean hoodwhich allows the driver to better perceive the overall shape of the car.
The all-new design also brings with it increased dimensions for the new CR-V. Wider, longer and taller than the previous model, it offers more interior space for passengers.
The 40mm longer wheelbase increases both lo 16mm legroom, and the load capacity of the luggage rack by 18%. Eight tilt angles in the rear seat, with an angle of inclination increased by more than 10.5°, allow passengers to relax comfortably.
Honda Sensing ADAS on the new CR-V
The new Honda CR-V is equipped with the package’s updated range of ADAS systems Honda Sensing 360.
Among these are the new omnidirectional 360° security system and the assisted driving of the House of Tokyo which eliminates i blind spots around the vehicle and helps to avoid collisions by reducing the load on the driver.
Honda CR-V 2023 price
The price of the new Honda CR-V 2023 has not yet been communicated, but the price list probably starts from 45,000 euros, with the e:PHEV plug-in variant costing approx 50,000 euros.
Photo new Honda CR-V 2023 SUV
You may also be interested in this content
👉 Honda e:HEV hybrid engine how it works
👉 All the news about Honda
👉 Hybrid car stamp
👉 All Hybrid Cars 2023
👉 Hybrid car classification
👉 How full hybrid works
👉 How plug-in hybrid works
👉 How mild hybrid works
See now also the evidence of hybrid cars try our driving impressions on board cars with full, mild hybrid and even plug-in technology.
👉 EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars
👉 Price list CR-V PRICES 👉 Used ads CR-V
👉 What do you think? Jump on FORUM and the Newsauto news from Google News
COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK
#Honda #CRV #plugin #hybrid #features #price
Leave a Reply