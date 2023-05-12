Honda has unveiled the sixth generation of CR-V. Presented during the European media event a Offenbach, in Germany, the new CR-V is equipped with the latest features of assisted driving and passive safety and above all it is available in variants Full Hybrid (e:HEV) and, for the first time in the European market, Hybrid plug-ins (e:PHEV). Both are equipped with a four-cylinder petrol engine 2.0 litresdirect injection e Atkinson cycle.

New Honda CR-V e:PHEV plug-in hybrid

The e:PHEV variant of the new Honda CR-V uses the same electric engines integrated into e:HEV system and is able to travel for 82km in EV modethanks to one 17.7 kW battery.

CR-V 2023 e:PHEV being recharged

Furthermore, with a battery temperature of 25 °C, it is capable of reaching full recharge, starting from zero, in 2.5 hours. The total system power is 184 HP.

New Honda CR-V e:HEV Full Hybrid

The CR-V Full Hybrid is equipped with the most updated version of the advanced e:HEV thruster of the Tokyo House, previewed on the award-winning Civic e:HEV.

Honda CR-V 2023 e:HEV full hybrid

A lithium battery high power density e two light electric motors and compact combine with a petrol engine to switch seamlessly between EV, Hybrid and Engine modes. The system power is 184 HPwhile the average declared consumption is 5.9 l/100 km.

Honda CR-V 2023 as it is, features

The new generation of the Honda CR-V SUV maintains its familiar lines, but with a design evolution that strengthens its presence on the road. It starts with one bolder style at the front, with the e:HEV and e:PHEV variants distinguished from each other by an exclusive grid design. THE narrowed optical groups join the new position lights, while at the rear the combination of vertical lights creates a refined touch of style that is instantly recognisable.

Front Honda CR-V 2023 e:PHEV

Visibility was another key focus in the design and development stages. The front corners of the CR-V are lowered thanks to a large and clean hoodwhich allows the driver to better perceive the overall shape of the car.

The all-new design also brings with it increased dimensions for the new CR-V. Wider, longer and taller than the previous model, it offers more interior space for passengers.

New Honda CR-V 2023 front 3/4 Honda CR-V 2023 e:PHEV charging Honda CR-V 2023 e:PHEV front Honda CR-V 2023 e:PHEV rear Honda CR-V 2023 side Honda CR-V 2023 rear 3/4 Honda CR-V 2023 e:PHEV charging socket Honda CR-V 2023 e:HEV rear 3/4 Honda CR-V 2023 e:PHEV front fascia Honda CR-V 2023 e:HEV infotainment display Honda CR-V 2023 e:HEV Bose sound system New Honda CR-V 2023

The 40mm longer wheelbase increases both lo 16mm legroom, and the load capacity of the luggage rack by 18%. Eight tilt angles in the rear seat, with an angle of inclination increased by more than 10.5°, allow passengers to relax comfortably.

Honda Sensing ADAS on the new CR-V

The new Honda CR-V is equipped with the package’s updated range of ADAS systems Honda Sensing 360.

The cabin of the new CR-V 2023 e:PHEV

Among these are the new omnidirectional 360° security system and the assisted driving of the House of Tokyo which eliminates i blind spots around the vehicle and helps to avoid collisions by reducing the load on the driver.

Honda CR-V 2023 price

The price of the new Honda CR-V 2023 has not yet been communicated, but the price list probably starts from 45,000 euros, with the e:PHEV plug-in variant costing approx 50,000 euros.

Photo new Honda CR-V 2023 SUV

