Honda unveils the new sports car Civic Type R on the occasion of his 25th anniversary he was born in 50th of Civic. Available in Europe from early 2023, the Civic Type R has already made headlines by establishing the lap record for a front-wheel drive sedan on the Japanese circuit of Suzuki. During the development stages, Honda engineers perfected every aspect of the new model, including the design, which is essential for improving performance aerodynamic performance. Also new for the 2.0 VTEC enginewhich is now released 329 hp of power and 420Nm of maximum torque, associated with front-wheel drive and al 6-speed manual gearbox.

New Honda Civic Type R

The new Type R is based on ‘s exhilarating’ design approach Civic e:HEV. To enhance its already elegant and sporty line, the Type R introduces itself lower and widerwith wheel arches protruding from the light 19″ matt black alloy wheels, complemented by tires Michelin Pilot Sport 4S. AND’ lower than 8 mm and 90mm wider than the Civic e:HEV, and is 13mm lower and 15mm wider than its previous model.

New Honda Civic Type R

During development, Honda engineers aimed to create the “Ultimate Sports 2.0”i.e. the ultimate expression of a high-performance car with engine and front wheel drive.

Honda Civic Type R exterior features

The exterior design of the new Honda Civic Type R has been developed with aerodynamics in mind. The large grille maximizes airflow to the engine, working in synergy with the new slim hoodwhich in turn has an air intake also developed to optimize the entire front air flow.

Front view of the new Honda Civic Type R

Other design details that help maximize the downforce generated include the side spoilers positioned behind the front wheels and a new rear diffuser wider, directly integrated into the underbody and molded to work closely with the upper bodywork.

The new “flexible” spoiler design helps generate more downforce, and it did angled to the rear to eliminate air resistance. Supported by new supports in die-cast aluminumThe rear wing is lower but wider than on the outgoing model, accentuating the new roofline and wider stance.

New red Honda Civic Type R rear wing

The colors available include the historic Championship Whitemuch loved by Honda Type R enthusiasts, in addition to the Rallye Redto the Racing Blue Pearlto the Crystal Black and Sonic Grey.

Honda Civic Type R cockpit, what’s it like inside?

The cabin compared to that of the new Civic e:HEV on the Type R adds details and emotional characteristics e sportslike the iconic ones Type R red trim. The driving position and hood are lower yourself for better visibility, blind spots are minimized and light reflections are reduced.

The cockpit of the new Honda Civic Type R

THE lightweight sports seats front with lining in suede offer extraordinary postural support, to provide comfort and maneuverability both on the track and on longer journeys.

Honda Civic Type R driving mode for the track

Drivers can choose between six configurations preset by selecting different settings for powertrain, steering, suspension and engine sound. In addition to the modes Comfort, Sport and +R Modethe new “Individual” allows you to customize your driving experience.

New Honda Civic Type R infotainment display with info for driving on the track

The powerful Honda LogR data logger returns in a deeply updated format for this generation of Type R. It is now able to combine performance data gleaned from the car’s sensors with a smartphone appto help pilots monitor and record a variety of parameters in real time.

New Honda Civic Type R on track

Among the main functions, a stopwatch to record lap times, a 3D graph of the grip circle to show the maximum strength developable from tires, and an innovative scoring system which helps to improve the driver’s skill on the circuit.

Honda Civic Type R VTEC turbo engine

From a technical point of view, the new model was developed starting from the base of the previous version of the Type R and offers a further evolution of the famous engine 2.0 liter VTEC Type-R 17YM. The changes made are different and have led to an increase in power a 329 hp at 6,500 rpm e 420Nm at just 2,500 rpm: the revised turbocharger now features a compact housing to improve the overall efficiency of the unit.

Honda Civic Type R VTEC Engine Bay

The turbine itself has been optimized in the number and shape of the blades, for increase power and improve airflow through the turbo. With his 329 HP and 420 Nm of couple is the most powerful VTEC turbo engine in Type R history.

Triple rear exhaust typical of the Honda Civic Type R

The revised, highly efficient exhaust system works together with the powerful powerplant to improve the power-to-weight ratio, torque and top speed of the previous generation Type R, to make the 2023 Civic Type R one of the most powerful cars in its class. Among the so-called hothacks in terms of power, it is behind only the Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years with 333 HP.

Honda Civic Type R manual gearbox

The new Honda Civic Type R is offered with the six-speed manual gearbox. The renewed system rev-match with function auto-blip ensures perfect rev matching when downshifting, which helps balance the car on corner entry.

The Civic Type R’s engine is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox

The high-strength gearbox has gained a high stiffness lever and an optimized shift pattern, for confident and extremely precise gear changes.

THE new Brembo brakes they keep i two-piece discs of the previous generation, for better sensitivity and durability.

19″ alloy wheels from which the Brembo brake system can be glimpsed

The new car also boasts a temperature control and an improved cooling system, thanks to a upgraded radiator which guarantees optimal performance even in particularly demanding conditions of use. Finally, a new triple exhaust design with improved sound modulation it enhances the acoustic sensation, further strengthening the driver’s bond with the car.

Honda Civic Type R trim

In terms of trim, the wheelbase is 35mm longer than the previous Type R and the base model’s multi-link rear suspension is matched by a considerably wider rear track.

The front suspension a dual axis on the new model has new lowering arms with optimized shape and stiffness, which offer a 16% stiffer camber compared to the previous generation. The adaptive shock absorbers they are the same as the old Type R and but feature revised control logic for roll and pitch control.

The new Civic Type R is lighter and stiffer than the previous generation

the bodywork, 15% stifferimproves cornering stability. To increase stiffness over the previous Type R, Honda engineers increased the structural adhesive applied by 3.8 times in key areas of the chassis such as the bulkhead, door openings and suspension turrets.

The aluminum hood of the new Civic is 43 percent lighter than the previous model’s steel panel, while the resin tailgate is 20 percent lighter.

New Honda Civic Type R on track

The strategic use of lighter materials, combined with structural improvements, has resulted in a light bodywork which has not, however, given up on high rigidity.

Honda Civic Type R performance

The performance of the Honda Civic Type R does not disappoint, which is capable of capturing from 0 to 100 km/h in about 5.4 seconds. The declared maximum speed is 275 km/h. The motor runs freely up to 7,000 rpm.

New Honda Civic Type R front on the track

Honda Civic Type R Prices

The price of the new Civic Type R is 54,300 euros and arrives in Italy during 2023, with the first deliveries already expected in the first months of the new year.

Photo new Honda Civic Type R

Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition test video

Testing the current Civic Type R on the track

