Honda after a small one preview has revealed the characteristics of the new Civic and: HEVthe eleventh generation of its sedan now offered only in motorization hybrid full hybridsimilar to the one that equips the HR-V crossover.

With advanced technology e: HEV As standard, the new Civic achieves Honda’s mission of electrify all its major European models by the end of 2022.

New Honda Civic exterior features

In its latest version, Civic embodies a new approach to innovative and “exciting” design, together with the Honda principle “Man-Maximum, Machine-Minimum” (M / M). The new Civic therefore sports an exterior style sporty and elegantachieved with a bonnet line 25 mm lower than the previous generation and with a windshield with a wider view, able to create a light and airy environment in the cabin.

New Honda Civic e: HEV

The new generation is also of 3 centimeters longer of the previous one and more precisely it is long 4.350 meterswide 1,800 metershigh 1,415 metersmind the step measures and has a step of 2,730 meters.

Also, as on the previous Civic Type R FK8, the bonnet is made of aluminum to reduce weight and further optimize fuel consumption.

The surfaces, clean and linear, convey a feeling of refinement e superior quality, while the profiles of the side panels highlight the distinctive features of the car. The lower line significantly improves the vehicle’s stature, as well as giving one greater visibility to rear passengers. Compared to the previous generation, the A-pillar base was moved further back until it aligns with the center of the wheels giving the car a profile with more balanced proportions and an improved trim from all points of view.

Front view of the new Honda Civic e: HEV

The highest point of the roofline has been moved forward from the previous generation, with a slight slope towards the tailgate rear that draws a slender and elegant profile. This great profile accentuates the size of the wheels and, combined with the wider track and wheel arch edging, creates a sportier trim and anchored to the ground. Despite the new approach to aesthetics, the renowned practicality and anthropocentric philosophy of the Civic family remain a fundamental element.

Honda Civic hybrid tailgate and: HEV

The side mirrorsfor example, they are now placed directly on the doors so as to reduce the unnecessary blind spotsto the benefit of the safety of all passengers.

New Honda Civic cockpit inside what is it like?

The wheelbase longer than 35 mm allowed designers to create a more spacious and comfortable interior, as well as improving performance and stability on the straight. The tailgate structure is in resin, a first for Civic. Developed with a new production technology, it has a weight reduced by 20% than the previous version, which makes it easier to open and close.

Honda Civic hybrid cabin and: HEV

In addition, the hinges moved outwards draw a cleaner roof line helping to create a more refined design.

Inside, it horizontal development of the dashboard emphasizes the spaciousness of the passenger compartment which, combined with a wider field of vision, gives a strong sense of openness and airiness. The interior also benefits from new high quality materialsincluding a sensational honeycomb patterned metal air vent that extends the full length of the dashboard.

Honda Civic hybrid instrument cluster display and: HEV

On the setting up Advancethe driver display is now equipped with a color HD LCD from 10.2 “ for better visibility. This is also the first Civic to be equipped with front seats featuring a newly designed structure, capable of stabilizing the body of the passengers for maximum comfort.

Honda Civic infotainment

The new Civic offers an intuitive infotainment package: the central touchscreen was enlarged and brought to 9 “ and is placed in a raised position on the dashboard to minimize eye movement by diverting them from the road.

9 ″ infotainment display

The system is compatible with Apple CarPlay And Android Auto wirelessly. In addition, the fittings Elegance And Sport offer eight speakers as standard, while the Advance it is equipped with 12 speakers BOSE.

Honda Civic hybrid, traction features and: HEV

The advanced technology Honda and: HEV (Hybrid Electric Vehicle) is standard on the Civic and features a 72-cell lithium-ion battery, two powerful electric motors compact combined with a 2.0 liter engine new concept with direct injection e Atkinson cycle.

Overall, the powertrain offers a maximum power of 184 hp / 135 kW and a pair of 315 Nm. The latest version of the internal combustion engine features an architecture with several new elements that help achieve a thermal efficiency of 41%one record for the category.

The two powerful electric motors work in synergy to provide the new Civic with the necessary driving force. The heat engine is controlled by a new compact PCU (Power Control Unit)now located under the hood together with the rest of the engine.

The new Honda Civic is hybrid only and: 184 HP HEV

Under the rear seats is the latest version of the Integrated Power Unit (IPU) which, although smaller and lighter, offers a battery with a density of higher energy. This system provides a instant torque and powerful acceleration, without sacrificing its extraordinary efficiency.

New Honda Civic on the road

The advanced powertrain is capable of imperceptibly switching between EV, Hybrid and Engine drive modes without ever requiring the intervention of the driver, who can however tailor the response of the vehicle by choosing from four driving modes: Econ, Normal, Sport and the new one Individualwhich allows separate control of the engine, transmission and control panel.

At the heart of the e: HEV system is the fixed ratio transmissiondesigned to minimize mechanical clutches and controlled by an intelligent PCU that optimizes driving in every situation.

Honda Civic hybrid alloy wheels and: HEV

On the road, the 35mm longer wheelbase and wider rear track help improve straight line and cornering stability, while the new low friction ball joints and the renewed front shock absorbers improve driving dynamics.

Honda Civic hybrid, consumption and emissions

The new Civic hybrid achieves CO2 emissions of less than 110 g / kmi.e. less than 5 l / 100 km in WLTP tests. Particular attention was also paid to the transmission and management of noise, to create a quiet environment and relaxing in the passenger compartment and improve the overall driveability of the vehicle.

The ADAS of the new Honda Civic

The new Civic is equipped with Honda SENSING latest generation, or an advanced range of functions ADAS for safety and assisted driving. A new 100 ° wide angle camera and improved recognition technology enhance the Civic’s ability to detect pedestrians, traffic signs, limits and other vehicles, including bicycles and motorcycles.

For the first time, the new Civic is equipped with sensors sonar: four at the front and four at the rear. In addition to improved versions of technologies already in use, such as Impact Reduction Braking, Lane Keeping, i-ACC and Blind Spot Monitoring, Civic’s extensive offering of active safety features is enriched by the system of traffic monitoring he was born in traffic assistance system (Traffic Jam Assist).

Honda Civic hybrid front grille and: HEV

In addition, new structural components have been integrated to meet stringent Euro NCAP safety standards, including: additional door bars to improve performance in the event of a side collision; safety plates to the front bumper bar to absorb impact energy and reduce damage to the legs and knees; a total of 11 airbagsincluding those on the side of the rear seats and those on the knees of the front seats to reduce injuries to passengers in the event of a frontal impact and a central airbag positioned in the driver’s seat, to avoid collisions between the driver and the passenger alongside.

New Honda Civic prices, when does it arrive?

The prices of the new Honda Civic will be officially announced in June, with the arrival in dealerships which is expected in the second half of September 2022. Assuming prices, however, we can say that it will probably cost about 3,000 euros more of the current gasoline Civic, especially thanks to the exclusive engine hybrid.

During the purchase phase, the hybrid Civic e: HEV enjoys an incentive of 2,000 euros

Therefore the list will start from 30,000 euros but the real purchase price will also be lower thanks to new incentives which on the Civic amount to 2,000 euros, but only with one scrapping. The CO2 figure is in fact approximately 110 g / km which places the Civic in the range 61-135 g / km of CO2.

New Honda Civic photo and: HEV

