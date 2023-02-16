Honda Civic cars can again be purchased in the Russian Federation. Cars that came to Russia through parallel imports cost from 2.25 million rubles, the publication reported on February 16 “Russian newspaper”.

There are both sedans and hatchbacks for sale. For the sedan, a two-liter engine with a capacity of 158 hp is announced, and for a hatchback, a one and a half liter engine with a return of 182 hp. Both engines are paired with a CVT.

Cars are equipped with a rear-view camera, heated seats, keyless entry with an engine start button, and a multimedia system. In addition, the cars are equipped with Bose premium acoustics, consisting of 13 speakers, as well as an extended package of Honda Safety active safety systems, which includes lane keeping, collision avoidance, autosteering and 13 different assistants.

The publication emphasized that cars of 2022 with a minimum mileage are offered on the Russian market. Honda Civic left the Russian market in 2015.

On February 14, one of the Russian dealers brought a Honda Accord sedan to Russia. For a car manufactured in 2022 with a minimum mileage, they ask for 3,250,000 rubles. The car is equipped with a 1.5-liter gasoline engine with a capacity of 192 hp, which is paired with a CVT. Experts noted that a sedan of the previous, 10th generation was brought to Russia, although in November 2022 a new version of the car was presented in the United States.