There is a signature touch to New Holland’s new range of tractors. In fact, the specialized company presented the new Straddle Tractor of the TE6 range, inspired by the Straddle Tractor Concept which was a collaboration with the Italian design studio Pininfarina. This prototype had immediately made its mark, winning the Good Design Award and the German Design Award in 2022. The vehicle was designed for narrow vineyards that require machines with maximum maneuverability and compact dimensions, hence its futuristic and elegant design inspired in the shape of a Champagne glass, as a tribute to the excellent winemakers of regions such as Champagne, Médoc and Burgundy.

The range of new tractors

The Straddle Tractor family of the TE6 Range also includes the TE6.120N and TE6.150N multifunctional tractors, specifically designed to adapt to the narrow vineyards of some of the most prestigious French wine regions as well as any terrain with similar characteristics. The new range of tractors is highly multifunctional being equipped with three independent zones for multiple possible combinations of implements. The tractors are also designed to provide extra fast hitchup (less than 10 minutes for a sprayer) and to allow the operator to keep implements hitched without leaving the cab, saving time and maximizing efficiency. Maximum maneuverability is guaranteed by the new Superlight steering system.

The technologies

Like the rest of the new generation New Holland tractor range, the straddle tractors are also equipped with innovative technologies: The Intelliview IV Plus display and its rear views allow total control of the tractor while with the My PLM Connect system operators can manage data in real time, both on board and remotely, to maximize efficiency and productivity.

The features of the new New Holland tractor

The Blue Power livery reflects New Holland’s new stylistic lines by balancing elegance with comfort. Ergonomics have been completely redefined with a redesigned cab that offers comfort and high visibility all around the machine. The FTP Industrial Stage V engine ensures absolute stability on inclines and slopes, while the IntelliFlow hydraulic system allows balanced distribution of the tractor’s power.