Leader of the Opposition in the Senate criticizes government ordinance that prohibits direct agreements in the trade sector between employers and employees

The leader of the Opposition in the Senate, Rogério Marinho (PL-RN), criticized this Wednesday (15.Nov.2023) the government ordinance Lula which revokes the authorization of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) agreement between employers and employees in the commerce sector for work on Sundays and holidays. According to the measure, signed by Minister Luiz Marinho (Labor and Employment) on Tuesday (Nov 14), employees in the segment will only be able to work on public holidays with authorization from the Collective Labor Agreement.

For Rogério Marinho, the change in the rule is a “attack” against the economy and “harms workers and employers”. The senator stated that he will propose new legislation to correct the measure.

“When Lula said that next year there would be fewer holidays, he was already plotting against Brazil and in favor of the old and rotten trade unionism. PT sabotages the economy and promotes regression. Result: ‘Lula prohibits direct trade agreement on work on holidays’”said in your profile on X (formerly Twitter).

UNDERSTAND THE NEW RULE

The ordinance (nº 3,665), published in official diary on Tuesday (Nov 14), the rules for working hours in the commerce sector changed. Employees in the segment may only work on public holidays with authorization from the Collective Labor Agreement. Here’s the complete from page 92 of the diary (PDF – 716 kB).

The measure changes the rules of an ordinance (No. 671) signed in 2021 during the government of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) – who had given permanent permission. Now, workers’ unions are more empowered.

Here’s how it turned out and what it was like:

November 2021 rule – the decision about working on holidays depended solely on a clause in the employment contract, as long as the CLT (Consolidation of Labor Laws) working hours were respected;

November 2023 rule – there can only be a call to work if the decision was made through a collective agreement of the category of workers.



Reproduction/Official Gazette Capture of the ordinance in the Official Gazette of the Union

The following areas will be monitored by the unions regarding days off on public holidays:

trade in general;

retail trade in general.

trade in hotels;

fish retailers;

fresh meat and game retailers;

fruit and vegetable retailers;

poultry and egg retailers;

pharmaceutical product retailers (pharmacies, including prescription compounding);

trade in regional articles in hydromineral resorts;

trade in ports, airports, roads, bus and railway stations;

wholesalers and distributors of industrialized products; It is

dealers of tractors, trucks, automobiles and similar vehicles.

Brazil has at least 5.7 million companies in the commerce sector, including MEIs (individual microentrepreneurs), as of November, according to the federal government. The value represents 27% of the total of 21.7 million legal entities in the country.

UPCOMING HOLIDAYS

The ordinance does not make it clear how the rule will work for the holiday of November 15th (Proclamation of the Republic), which will be this Wednesday.

The country will have national holidays in the coming months, such as Christmas (Dec 25) and Universal Confraternization (Jan 1).

Read the dates of all national holidays and optional holidays in 2024:

Monday (1st January): Universal Fraternization (national holiday);

Monday (Feb 12): Carnival (optional point);

Tuesday (13.Feb): Carnival (optional point);

Wednesday (14.Feb): Ash Wednesday (optional until 2pm);

Friday (29th March): Passion of Christ (national holiday);

Sunday (April 21): Tiradentes (national holiday);

Wednesday (May 1st): World Labor Day (national holiday);

Thursday (May 30): Corpus Christi (optional point);

Saturday (7.Sep): Independence of Brazil (national holiday);

Saturday (Oct 12): Nossa Senhora Aparecida (national holiday);

Monday (Oct 28): Public Servant Day (optional point);

Saturday (Nov 2): All Souls’ Day (national holiday);

Friday (Nov 15): Proclamation of the Republic (national holiday);

Wednesday (Dec 25): Christmas (national holiday).

Read more: