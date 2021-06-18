ZAs a reminder of the formal end of slavery 156 years ago in the United States, the country is getting a new national holiday. President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris signed a bill on Thursday making June 19, known as Juneteenth, the eleventh national holiday.

“Big nations don’t ignore their most painful moments … they hug them,” said Biden. “This is a really important moment in our history,” said Biden. “By making Juneteenth a national holiday, all Americans can take control of that day

feel, learn from our history and celebrate progress. “

The day is a reminder of the “terrible toll that slavery has taken and continues to take”. “Juneteenth” marks “both a long hard night of submission to slavery and the promise of a brighter morning to come”.

1865 proclamation in Texas

With the Emancipation Proclamation that came into force on January 1, 1863, President Abraham Lincoln ordered the release of all slaves in the breakaway southern states. However, this was not enforced in the areas where the Confederate had control.

On June 19, 1865, after the end of the Texas Civil War, a general in the victorious Union Army read out the proclamation on the abolition of slavery. “Juneteenth” is made up of the English words for “June” and “nineteenth” – “June” and “nineteenth”.

Last year, protesters across the United States protested against racism and police violence that day after a white police officer killed African-American George Floyd in an arrest on May 25, 2020. During the election campaign, Biden had promised to stand up as president for minorities and the fight against racism.

Rare agreement between Democrats and Republicans

The introduction of the new holiday was decided jointly by the Democrats and opposition Republicans with a rare bipartisan unity. The Senate voted on

Tuesday unanimously for making Juneteenth a national holiday. On Wednesday the text passed the House of Representatives with a majority of 415 against 14 votes.

It has now been signed into force by President Biden. Because June 19 falls on a Saturday this year, federal employees will already be free on Friday.