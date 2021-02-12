Following the Russian example, a new “red day in the calendar” has appeared in Belarus. Olga Deksnis tells of the stormy times in Minsk. Episode 61.

The new national holiday, which will be called “National Unity Holiday”, was based on the example of the neighboring country, where it has been celebrated for 15 years. In addition, the government has created a number of new measures: a “law against the glorification of National Socialism” (this also refers to the white-red-white symbolism that those in power keep at bay with fines and imprisonment), a “pro-government” one “Car rally, various competitions and a special Telegram channel. All of these measures serve to strengthen the current rulers.

By the way, recently the By_Pol initiative, the Association of Retired Belarusian Siloviki (Forces from the army and secret service, note d. editorial staff), which “helps” the state with the repression, publishes a document signed by Interior Minister Ivan Kubrakow, addressed to the State Secretary of the Security Council.

The document states that under paragraph 23.34 (“Violation of the organization or conduct of mass events”) the Minsk courts most often impose administrative penalties, and the courts of the Minsk Oblast fines. “This practice leads people to not take the punishments seriously enough and is not suitable for reducing active protests.”

In general, when considering cases under the article indicated, the Minister will ask that the “proportionality of penalties” be ensured. For six months now, the Interior Ministry has been concentrating almost all its efforts on suppressing the protests in Belarus. “

In December, Alexander Lukashenko proposed to form an All-Belarusian People’s Assembly. “I think of it this way (and I don’t know whether you support me or not): An All-Belarusian People’s Assembly has to be made a constitutional organ. So that there is an organ that controls the main directions of our development, ”said the president of the state news agency Belta quoted.

Initially, the constitutional amendment and the All-Belarus People’s Assembly were responses to the protests and presented to the people as an alternative and dialogue with the people. In the program of the meeting, the socio-economic development in Belarus from 2021-2025 is presented and the socio-political development of the country is also discussed. That was how Lukashenko had initially explained it.

“If we relieve the president of some obligations, they have to be given somewhere. These powers are unsuitable for government and parliament. So who should you give it to?

You have to find such an organ. And there we have the All-Belarusian People’s Assembly. Therefore, some powers have to be transferred ”, says Alexander Lukashenko. “If you dissolve the powers of the president, which are given to parliament, government, ministers, governors, there is complete chaos like we saw in the mid-1990s.”

The All-Belarusian People’s Assembly will meet on February 11-12, 2021. And unfortunately the opposition is not called in to do so. The Telegram channel of the press service of Lukashenko quotes his statements on the subject this week: “There are some runaways and others, so-called oppositionists, who howl and sob about not coming to the All-Belarusian People’s Assembly. That means that she (in her opinion me too) is illegitimate.

Well, first of all we choose people who live in our country, but the outliers are chosen in Poland and Lithuania. Yes, some probably in Ukraine, others maybe in Russia, although there are few. But with us it doesn’t mean that we choose someone from abroad. Is it not so? (with this he turns to his subordinates). We only invite guests. That is why the runaways and those who are with them should calm down. Second, they have declared a boycott. Then boycotted!

Also, some time after the announcement of the boycott, they decided to set up a “Forum Abroad” (the Video conference “Solidarity with Belarus” under the direction of Svetlana Tichanovskaya with Belarusian politicians in exile and Western politicians; Editor’s note). to found. Let them do it. Nobody prevents them. Gather in Poland and Lithuania, carry on. “

In the country there is only dialogue with those who voted for Lukashenko. It’s kind of like “a buffet just for our people”. And those who protest against him will, as in the past, only be spectators of a strange celebration in their own country, and sentenced to imprisonment and fines for their position. And, what’s worse, considered criminals.

Translated from the Russian Gaby Coldewey