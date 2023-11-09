It seems like a joke, but it went on sale approximately eight months ago Hogwarts Legacya game that has surprised for the better, given that it takes its own story within the world of Harry Potter but it makes things integrate into an experience independent of the boy wizard. This was initially released in PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PCeverything to continue in PS4 and Xbox One a couple of months later, this only left behind the last confirmed console, nintendo switch.

The team of Avalanche has been committed to the players of this platform, so despite delaying the launch a bit, they have finally come to the conclusion that this month is the one chosen for the magic school to finally be present in the hybrid . This boils down to a resurgence of advertising for the game that emphasizes that after months the wait has come to an end.

Here you can check out the new trailer:

Get ready to experience the magic in #HogwartsLegacycoming to #NintendoSwitch on Nov. 14. Pre-order the digital version and get a bonus Onyx Hippogriff! https://t.co/gMLWgUdY7J pic.twitter.com/XTcM4Zld77 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 9, 2023

Something that is quite striking is that for those who obtain the copy of Hogwarts Legacy digital in pre-sale, they will be assigned a new item known as the Onyx Hippogriff, which so far is unique within this version. On the other hand, there is also the normal or deluxe physical edition, which in part brings bad news for collectors, since basically it will be necessary to make a giant download in order to start the magical adventure.

Remember that the title is released next November 14th.

Via: Nintendo

Editor’s note: As seen in the trailers, it’s not really a graphic marvel, but at least it’s not a disaster like what happened with Mortal Kombat 1. So, we’ll have to see what happens next week when it’s officially released.