Yesterday there was sad news for those who were waiting for the departure of hogwarts legacy, since the versions for PlayStation 4 Y Xbox One They will be delayed for months. However, not everything is sad, since a new event was broadcast today, which is summarized in more gameplay of the title.

The development team of avalanche He began to transmit the video with comments of what we are seeing on the screen, discovering functions such as flying through the territory of the magic school. To that is added the interaction with the different mysterious animals, which can be raised, fed and befriended.

Check the video:

As already established, Hogwarts Legacy It could be considered as the definitive experience of visiting the magical institution, with the possibility of taking classes, living with classmates and even visiting nearby towns. Of course, a detail that the fans have not liked is the absence of being able to carry out matches of quidditchthe sport of magicians.

Remember that the title comes out andon February 10 in PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: gonintendo

Editor’s note: Surely when it goes on sale, it will be crowned the highest rated Harry Potter game ever. After all the installments of the movies are not good at all.