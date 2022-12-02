Tim Burton’s Wednesday series set a record by breaking the best result of the fourth season of Stranger Things, with 341 million views in the first week. Izvestia talked about a hit that suspiciously resembles Harry Potter.

In the story, Nevermore Academy is an elite high school for exceptional teenagers, or, as they call themselves, outcasts. Real werewolves, vampires, sirens and other guys study there, who for the time being are better off being outside the walls of the academy than among people who are not called Muggles, but normies.

Instead of Harry Potter, Wednesday Addams comes there, her eccentric family despaired of finding a school with a sufficient level of inclusion for their daughter and decided to settle a 15-year-old girl among her kind. Another thing is that Wednesday and among the outcasts is too marginal.

Like Harry Potter, she is the chosen one, and here’s why – this is the entire first season of the show. Wednesday is regularly visited by mystical revelations, including from the past, and she investigates a series of murders that are connected to a monster living in the local forest. And also with the residents of the neighboring town of Jericho.

There is a love triangle in the series: Wednesday likes both the local normie in the cafeteria and the pale artist from Nevermore, who has the gift of bringing the monsters he draws to life.

Read more in the Izvestia article:

Lift Her Eyelids: How to Watch Tim Burton’s New Series