Here we are: the rules established by the bill “interventions in the field of road safety and delegation for the revision of the highway code” are a real revolution. With enormous innovations that touch every point, from the new rules for scooters with license plates to the more severe penalties for those driving while intoxicated or after taking drugs, compulsory alcohol lock, license suspension if the score is less than twenty due to deductions. Here they are point by point

Speed ​​camera checks made easy

Speed ​​cameras will be able to ascertain multiple violations at the same time, such as exceeding the speed limit and lack of inspection. It is one of the innovations in the field of remote speed controls contained in the draft law on the reform of the Highway Code which will arrive tomorrow in the CDM. “It is established that the devices for the verification and automatic detection of violations can simultaneously verify two or more violations”, reads the draft of the bill. Furthermore, the equivalence of the approval procedures with those for the approval of speed detection systems is envisaged and the exclusive competence of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport in this matter is clarified. In particular, the need for approval of vehicle speed measuring devices is excluded and it is “expressly recognized that their approval is sufficient”, thus remedying the high contentiousness regarding penalties for excess speed generated by this ambiguity, which it had effectively made the automatic detection of infringements useless. It is envisaged to “solve the highly critical issue of multiple checks in restricted traffic areas, through the introduction of a simple and unequivocal rule: to avoid sanctioning the user who enters the restricted traffic area at the exit at the moment which the prohibition is not in force, given that it could occur that exceptional events could lead to an involuntary stay in the same area”.

Scooters only in permitted areas

The managers of the electric scooter rental services will have the obligation to “install automatic systems that prevent the functioning of the same outside the areas of the city in which circulation is allowed”. Furthermore, the draft provides for a “prohibition on the circulation of mainly electric propulsion scooters without a sticker or insurance coverage” and “the obligation for all drivers to use a helmet on board scooters, previously envisaged exclusively for drivers under the age of eighteen”. The “general ban on parking scooters on the sidewalks” would then be introduced, from which the “municipalities can derogate” with an “order, provided that the sidewalk, in terms of size and characteristics, allows it”. On the fines front, “anyone who drives around with a scooter without turning lights and brake lights on both wheels” could have to pay from 200 to 800 euros, while “anyone who drives around with a scooter without a sticker or insurance coverage” the foreseen fine ranges from 100 to 400 euros.

1.5 meters from overtaking bikes

Mandatory 1.5-metre distance when overtaking a bicycle and “cycle abutment zone” at traffic lights, i.e. a further stop line for bicycles than cars (also known as “further home”). The new text of article 148 of the Code states: “Overtaking cycles by motor vehicles must be carried out with adequate lateral distance according to the reciprocal speed and the size of the motor vehicle, to take into account the reduced stability of the cycles, without prejudice, where road conditions allow, to maintain a safety distance of at least 1.5 meters”. The obligation of a distance of 1.5 meters from bikes when overtaking has long been one of the requests of cycling associations, to improve the safety of those who ride. The reform of the Code imposes this distance where possible, while in the narrowest streets it provides for “adequate distancing”.

More forward stop lines for bikes at traffic lights

The “advanced box” is another of the demands of the cyclists’ organizations. The new wording of article 40 of the Code establishes that “in the case of the cycle path abutment area, the first continuous transversal strip, in the direction of travel, indicates the limit before which drivers of vehicles other than cycles are obliged to stop , while the second stripe indicates the limit for cycles only, for the purposes of compliance with traffic light requirements”. The reform bill also limits the possibility for municipalities to allow the transit of bicycles against traffic. This becomes possible only through the construction of two-way cycle lanes.

License suspended for fine with less than 20 points

The new revision of the highway code will provide for a suspension of the license in the event of offenses such as “failure to respect the no-way signs and no-overtaking signs” and “exceeding the limits by more than 10 km/h and no more than 40 km/h maximum speed” for the hypothesis in which at the time of the ascertainment of the offence, it turns out that the driver has less than twenty points on his licence. Among the offenses included in the new ‘article 218-ter’ which would be included in the highway code there are those which “statistically produce more accidents or which have more serious consequences on the safety of individuals in the event of an accident, i.e. those foreseen”, such as “traffic traffic”, “non-compliance with rules of precedence”, “violation of traffic light or traffic agent signals”, “violation of rules of conduct on level crossings”, violation of rules of conduct “on overtaking on the right, overtaking trams and overtaking bicycles” and the “violation of the safety distance between vehicles, when a collision with serious damage to vehicles ensues”.

Powerful cars banned for 3 years for novice drivers

Novice drivers will not be able to drive vehicles “(category m1) with internal combustion engines, specific power, referred to the tare, greater than 55 kW/te/o, in any case maximum power equal to or greater than 70 kW” for three years instead of the current one required by the highway code. It is one of the rules set out in the bill ‘containing interventions on road safety and delegation for the revision of the highway code’ expected tomorrow in the CDM and viewed by LaPresse. Article 5 of the draft bill modifies article 117 of the code. A transitional provision provides that the provisions of paragraph 1 of article 5, which increases the years from one to three, “apply only to licenses obtained from the date of entry into force of the law in question”.

Goodbye license for alcohol and drugs

“Hard line on drugs”. “Those who are stopped after taking drugs will have their license suspended. While for recidivist drunks” the obligation of the alcohol lock will suffice, the device that blocks the ignition of the vehicle in the event of a positive alcohol test. More generally, the Ministry of Infrastructure explains that it will be “zero tolerance for infringements with the possibility of definitive revocation of the driving document for the most serious cases”.

License suspension for driving with a mobile phone

The suspension of the license is introduced for those who are caught driving with a cell phone, the wrong way and for all behaviors that generate a statistically high accident rate.