New highway code, here’s what changes: tripled fines and restrictions on scooters

Life imprisonment for driving licence, maximum fines for using the telephone in the car and alcohol lock. These are some of the proposals contained in the reform of the highway code, today on the table of the Council of Ministers.

With the government’s green light, the draft will be able to begin its parliamentary process, after passing through the Unified Conference in which the regions asked to tighten the sanctions for those who use cell phones while driving or for speeding.

The proposal includes a crackdown on driving with a cell phone, without hands-free. The sanctions in this case will be at least three times higher, with the license suspended for up to 15 days for those who already have less than 20 points and up to 30 for those who have already been responsible for a road accident. For those with less than 20 points, it may be suspended in the case of dangerous or wrong-way driving or running a red light.

Anyone found drunk while driving or “after taking drugs” will risk having their license suspended for up to 3 years. For repeat offenders the blood alcohol limit will drop to zero. They will also be obliged to install an “alcohol-lock” on the car at their own expense, a device that stops the engine if it detects a blood alcohol level above zero. In the case of suspicion of drug taking, the immediate withdrawal of the license will be expected.

Anyone who commits serious driving crimes, such as fleeing after a road accident, will have their license revoked for life.

The penalties for those who exceed the speed limits are also harsher: they will be tripled, reaching up to 1,400 euros in the most serious cases. For new drivers, the years of driving required before being able to get behind the wheel of a large-displacement car will go from 1 to 3. Minors who are caught driving without a license after taking alcohol or drugs will have to wait until they are 24 to drive. On motorways, the speed limit can reach 150 kilometers per hour in some sections.

The reform also includes a crackdown on scooters. For private ones it will be necessary to have insurance and identification number. Helmets will be mandatory, even for those who use ride-sharing. It will be prohibited to travel on pavements, pedestrian areas and on extra-urban roads where the speed limit is higher than 50 kilometers per hour.