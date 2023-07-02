Genoa – The new rules for road safety and the reform of the highway code are all in black and white: These are 18 articles, aimed at guaranteeing greater protection for road users with the guiding star of common sense. “No more complications, for example for cyclists, and maximum attention to prevent those who have already had drug and alcohol problems from harming themselves and others”, underlined a note from MIT, the Ministry of Transport in recent days.

The squeeze on alcohol

The first title is dedicated to contrast measures for those who drive drugged or drunk, with particular attention to recidivists. In general, no adjustments to the current alcohol limits. Zero BAC, on the other hand, to get behind the wheel if you have already been convicted of driving while intoxicated and the obligation to fit the car with an alcohol lock, the device that prevents starting the engine if the BAC exceeds zero.

The drugs

Restriction to driving for those who use drugs: it will not be necessary to prove the alteration, it will be enough to result positive in the rapid test – once stopped – to incur the revocation of the license and the prohibition to obtain it for three years. A minor who drives without a license and is drunk or on drugs will not be able to get a license until he is 24 years old.

The mobile phones

Zero tolerance for the use of mobile phones while driving or for those who go against traffic: in these cases, the short-term suspension of the license from 7 to 15 days is triggered if you are not a virtuoso of the road and you have less than 20 points on your licence. For novice drivers, it is forbidden to drive large-engined cars before 3 years of obtaining the license have passed. Protection for cyclists, even for those who own two-wheelers with pedal assistance, for whom there are provisions aimed at regulating overtaking in built-up areas and on extra-urban roads. No complications or extra costs for cyclists.

The new mobility

Beware of the new mobility. Compulsory helmet, plates and insurance for scooters. Ban on driving in extra-urban areas, with provision for remote blocking for sharing vehicles.

Veloxes

Stop the scam speed cameras: the tools will have to be approved. To protect the safety of road users there will be more checks and signs at level crossings, with the possibility of acting even remotely. Safety car in case of accidents to slow down the vehicular flow and prevent new ones. Lastly, road safety education: a bonus of two points for children who have attended safety courses at school.

Below, the graphs on the main news