Text by Mendonça Filho increases the course workload from 1,800 hours to 2,100 hours, but is below the MEC's ​​suggestion

The federal deputy Mendonça Filho (União-PE), rapporteur of the project that proposes changes in the New Secondary Education, presented his report on the project law 5,230 of 2023. Among the changes is a new workload for mandatory and optional subjects. Here's the complete of the report (PDF – 418 kB).

Mendonça maintained the 3,000-hour high school workload (1,000 hours per year) stipulated in the law 13,415 of 2017, but changed its distribution between optional and mandatory subjects. read here (PDF – 419 kB) the table with the main proposed changes and here the deputy's presentation (PDF – 661 ​​kB).

If Mendonça Filho's text is approved, students will have 2,100 hours for mandatory subjects and 900 hours for optional subjects (training itineraries chosen by the student).

The deputy's proposal increases the number of hours for mandatory subjects in relation to the current rule, but it is lower than what the MEC had suggested to the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

In addition, 300 hours of the mandatory workload must be allocated to deepening the content of the National Common Curricular Base directly related to the professional technical training offered.

The text also makes it possible to offer technical courses of up to 1,200 hours, integrated into regular secondary education. Another point is that schools may offer other foreign languages, but they must prioritize Spanish.

The bill determines that the hours allocated for basic general training be offered in person, but allows distance classes, mediated by technology, when necessary.

According to the text, remote classes consider the specificities of Brazilian regions, in order to facilitate access to education for indigenous, rural and quilombola young people and adults.

The project proposes to improve training itineraries, which should include:

the deepening of at least one of the areas of knowledge in an integral way;

all schools must offer comprehensive deepening of the 4 areas of knowledge;

must be organized into at least 2 training itineraries, such as (a) languages ​​and their technologies + applied social sciences and (b) mathematics and their technologies + natural sciences and their technologies.

The text allows professionals to “notorious knowledge” teach classes in professional and technological education.

According to the deputy, the project presented improves the original proposal and includes suggestions from the MEC (Ministry of Education). Mendonça also says that the New Secondary Education is a State policy and not a government policy and argued that it is necessary to recognize the learning and dropout crisis caused by the previous model.

The New High School was created by the government of the former president Michel Temer (MDB), in 2017. According to the schedule, the changes began to be put into practice in 2022. The objective of the project was to make the teaching stage more attractive, in addition to expanding full-time education. However, its implementation faces structural challenges, resistance and lack of knowledge on the part of the population.