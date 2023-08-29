Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/28/2023 – 21:43

In a meeting this Monday, the 28th, with representatives of education secretaries, teachers, students and state councils, the Ministry of Education (MEC) decided to change part of the proposal on the new secondary education that had been presented at the beginning of the month. The workload of basic training, with subjects such as Portuguese, Mathematics, History and Biology, for students who take technical education should be slightly lower than that offered to the rest of the students.

according to the Estadão found out, the basic general training will consist of 2400 hours and the specific training of 600 hours. The exception is related to the training itinerary linked to technical and professional education. In this case, it will be 2100 hours for the basic content and 900 for the specific part.

As revealed the Estadãothis was a concern of educational institutions and networks because technical training would be compromised with a workload that is not usual in the country.

The expectation is that the text with the bill that will be sent to Congress on the new high school will be finalized this week. Approved in 2017, the reform provides for flexibility in the workload of the stage, with part of the subjects chosen according to the student’s preferences. There was, however, a series of criticisms about its implementation, especially in the public network, such as the lack of structure and low preparation of teachers to teach these new classes and the drastic reduction of basic training subjects.

Faced with complaints from student and teacher organizations, the Ministry opened a public consultation to collect suggestions on the subject and presented a proposal at the beginning of August. After that, it has been holding meetings with education entities to close divergent points.

Another point discussed during the meeting was the design of itineraries. In its initial proposal, the MEC had established three training paths:

– Languages, Mathematics and Natural Sciences;

– Languages, Maths and Human and Social Sciences;

– Technical and professional training.

The proposal, however, did not please state secretaries, who want more flexibility in the configuration of itineraries. One of the discussions at this Monday’s meeting was the possibility of having at least five formats, of which one would be aimed at technical and professional education.

After the debate, the model that came closest to consensus was the integration of three areas of knowledge, but without previously defining them. Thus, it would not be mandatory for all itineraries to have Languages ​​and Mathematics. But, despite pleasing the majority, the hammer has not yet been beaten.

The reduction in the workload of basic training was also a request of education secretaries and state councils, who last week delivered a document to Minister Camilo Santana, asking for a total of 2,100 hours, 300 less than the MEC proposed . This Monday, the ministry, however, decided to partially comply with the request, reducing the workload of technical education only.

This difficulty in offering technical education occurs because, in the previous MEC proposal, there would be only 800 hours left for the professional part. As the Estadão showed, more than 65% of the technical courses now have 1,200 hours, according to the curriculum requirements of the ministry itself. When adding the 2,200 hours for the basic disciplines, as desired by the MEC, a total of 3,400 hours would remain, which is not possible to offer in just one shift – morning, afternoon or night.

Last week, as revealed by Estadão, the state secretaries of Education also asked the MEC that changes in the new secondary education only occur from 2025. In an unprecedented articulation, the appeal was made together with the National Council of Education (CNE) and the state councils in the area. The document said that any modification is “unfeasible for the 2024 school year, whose planning has already begun in light of current legislation”.

MEC’s ​​executive secretary, Izolda Cela, coordinated the meeting. Considered a thoughtful person and open to dialogue, Cela is seen with good eyes by state managers, especially on this topic, seen as a sensitive point. Last week, the MEC meeting with the entities was conducted by Minister Camilo Santana, who, this time, was traveling to Ceará.