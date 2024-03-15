Todos Pela Educação explains that if the proposal is not voted on by April there is a risk that the education departments will not be able to complete the planning

The executive president of Todos Pela Educação, Priscila Cruz, said this Friday (March 15, 2024) that if the New High School Bill (Bill) is not approved in the next few days, it will not be able to be implemented in 2025 .

As shown by the Power360the rapporteur of the text, deputy Mendonça Filho (União Brasil-PE), met with the Minister of Education, Camilo Santana, to align the final version of the text, which should go to the plenary next week.

Cruz, who represents one of the main civil society organizations for education, told Power360 that approval is urgent. Otherwise, state and municipal education departments will not have time to finalize school planning, leaving the change until 2026.

“Network planning [de ensino] for next year requires a series of measures that need to be taken, for example, scheduling classes, infrastructure, changing itineraries and hiring teachers. If it goes past April, we will start to enter a very high risk zone so that the new text will only be implemented in 2026. It will be another year for students with a ceiling of 1,800 hours of FGB. This is serious.”

Understand what changes

The MEC's ​​initial proposal reformulates the New Secondary Education, presented in the management of Michel Temer (MDB) in 2017 and widely criticized by several entities. The text and current model has a ceiling of 1,800 hours for FGB (Basic General Training), which causes a great disparity between teaching units, according to Todos Pela Educação. The government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) proposed a minimum of 2,400 hours for the general schedule.

In addition to these hours, another 600 would be made available for deepening in certain areas of knowledge of the student's choice. In the case of technical education, they would be intended for professional activities. Mendonça Filho edited the proposal, establishing 2,100 minimum hours for the general grade and 900 for in-depth training – a change seen positively by the NGO.

The rapporteur's opinion is final, despite the debate with the MEC. Mendonça Filho's expectation is that the replacement text will be voted on by the Chamber in the coming days. Within the scope of the Senate, the president of the House, senator Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) said that the agenda will be prioritized.

For Todos Pela Educação, despite being a positive text, there are still opportunities to improve the proposal, even if not through the bill. The group argues that, after the proposal is approved, points such as Enem criteria (National High School Exam) and the 300-hour credits for the general technical education grade can be discussed by the CNE (National Education Council).