It seems that the information we are receiving about Starfield is increasing, both officially, as the recent Bethesda survey that has implied that we can create our own spaceships in Stafield, like those unofficial ones, like when the first images of the game were leaked.

Today’s case is of the second type, since New high-quality images of Starfield have been leaked. These never-before-seen captures, which we will show you below, show some areas of a ship with a quite realistic design (a noticeable difference to Star Trek-style ships, such as those present in Mass Effect), a character dressed in a spacesuit and the first-person view, typical of Bethesda RPGs like Skyrim and Fallout.

According to a well-known insider, Starfield would not arrive in 2021

These images also show some details that we did not know about the game until now. On one side, They seem to confirm that Bethesda will continue to give the choice between a first person camera and a third person camera., to the taste of the player. In addition, we can see the interface of the game more clearly than ever.

New High-Quality Starfield Images Leaked Confirming First-Person Camera

As always we advise you with all this type of leaks, it would be wise to note that they could be false, not coming from an official source. However, the images look quite plausible, they are in line with other previously leaked images of the game and the well-known insider SKULLZI, who would have previously leaked Bethesda content, claims that the images are true and from an old 2018 build, such as the rest of previously filtered images.

I just want to say all the new leaks you will be seeing today and in the immediate future will most likely be from the early 2018 build, same as before. That is all I will say. – SKULLZI 💀🎮 (@SkullziTV) May 14, 2021

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller + USB-C Cable Enjoy the modernized design of the Xbox Wireless Controller, with sculpted surfaces and refined geometry for good gaming comfort

Play wirelessly or use the included 2.7m USB-C cable for a wired gaming experience

Stay on target with a hybrid steering knob and textured grip on the triggers, buttons, and rear case

Last updated on 2021-01-05. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.