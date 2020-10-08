SAINT-MARTIN-VÉSUBIE (dpa-AFX) – France achieved a daily high of 18,746 new corona infections within 24 hours. As the authorities announced on Wednesday evening, the previous highest value of 16,972 new cases was significantly exceeded last weekend.

The corona situation in France is very tense. With the exception of the Grand Est region bordering Germany and the island of Corsica, a travel warning from the Federal Foreign Office applies to France.

Health Minister Olivier Véran wants to report on the current situation this Thursday. Head of state Emmanuel Macron agreed the French in a TV interview that evening to additional restrictions, as they already exist in the metropolises of Paris and Marseille. The 42-year-old did not go into detail.

“The virus has been circulating faster for a few weeks,” said the head of state to the TV channels TF1 and France2 in the southern French town of Saint-Martin-Vésubie, which was hit hard by storms and floods last Friday. “We have to move on to additional restrictions.”

So far, around 32,500 people have died in the Covid 19 pandemic. In many cities in France, the mask requirement also applies in the open air. In the fight against the corona virus, bars and cafes in Paris and the surrounding area had to close for two weeks. Because of the serious Corona situation, the French government had declared the “maximum alert level” in the capital region at the beginning of the week./cb/DP/he