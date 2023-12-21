Czech police reported a new high death toll from the shooting incident that occurred Thursday evening inside a university in the capital, Prague.

Police said more than 15 people were killed in the shooting, and the shooter's body was found in the area.

Police Chief Martin Vondracek told reporters that “more than 15 people were killed and at least 24 were injured,” while Interior Minister Vit Rakošan confirmed that “there is no indication that this crime is linked to global terrorism.” Police added that the shooter was a student at the Faculty of Arts at Charles University.

Police said they responded to the shooting, which occurred in the Charles University College of Arts building shortly after 3 p.m. (1400 GMT).

She added that the shooter was a student at the college, noting that the father of this student was found dead earlier today, Thursday.

The police closed the square opposite the college building and the area surrounding it.

A previous toll, reported by ambulance services, indicated that 11 people were killed, including the shooter whom the police wanted.

Czech President Petr Pavel expressed his “shock” at the bloody shooting.

Pavel, who concluded a two-day visit to the French capital, Paris, said on Thursday, “I was shocked by these events… I would like to express my deep regret and deep condolences to the families and loved ones of the shooting victims.”

Prime Minister Peter Fiala said on the “X” social media platform that he had canceled his trip to the east of the country and was on his way back to Prague.