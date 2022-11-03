Without a doubt, times have changed and this is especially reflected in the entertainment industry. On this occasion, it seems that the new live action of Hercules It will be highly experimental, so much so that it will even develop its bases according to the consumption and preference of the TikTok audience.

Source: Disney

Anthony and Joe Russo will produce the film through AGBO. The director will be Guy Ritchie (Aladdin, The Gentleman, King Arthur). The Russo brothers have a desire to innovate and Ritchie has an adventurous spirit, so a project is expected that will not be limited to being a classic “reinterpretation of the animated film” -which dates back to 1997-.

The delivery of Hercules live action will be a musicalbecause of this, it was thought that a TikTok influence could be convenient.

“Today’s audience has been trained by TikTok, right? For this reason, what is your expectation of how a musical looks and feels? Researching it can be a lot of fun and could help us push the boundaries a bit on how to run a modern musical.” commented.

Anthony Russo explained that he and his brother are huge fans of Herculesso upon learning that Disney intended to produce a live action movie, they immediately expressed their intentions to be part of the project – although the ideas for TikTok came later.

The live action of Hercules will not be an exact transpolation of the animated filmwe will try to propose something completely different.

Source: Disney

“We’re going to give them a different story. I think we’ll do something along the lines of coming up with something original, we’ll also keep the inspiration from the previous film, but we’ll bring some new elements to the table.”Anthony Russo said.

Hercules It will be the last classic animated Disney movie to be adapted to live action and the most special thing will be its production – with the unexpected base of TikTok -.

However, we still do not have any more information about the cast of actors or the premiere date. We will have to wait patiently.

Other live action Disney projects

Among other announced projects we find Snow White with Rachel Zegler and Little Mermaid with Halle Bailey as Ariel.

When is The Little Mermaid released?

Its launch is scheduled for May 26, 2023.

