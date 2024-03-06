In the month of February, a game arrived that has become a multiplayer sensation, helldivers 2, which reached the point where its servers were so full that even the developers had to tell new potential customers not to buy it, because they would not be able to play. However, improvements have been promised to be added to the cooperative shooter, and a new patch is currently available that fixes some details, including lowering the title's final equipment.

Something that has been decided to add are the so-called planetary hazards, with new environmental challenges that appear randomly as they unfold, including fire tornadoes and fleeting meteor showers that may arrive. In the notes for this update, the creators said that there are many more of these active planetary dangers, something that has been requested since the launch version of the title, so now they will have excuses to continue having fun.

Meanwhile, quick eradication missions, which are used by farmers to efficiently gobble up resources before restoring operations, now require more kills and enemy kills more frequently. The time to complete the mission was shorter than expected and now it should take twice as long to complete. Giving users the opportunity to make the game truly fair.

Finally there is the weapons and stratagems section, the Breaker backpack, Railgun and Shield Generator Backpack, which are all nerfed. These three in particular were seen as essential for hard difficulties, and were part of most of the agreed records in the best raids. Also improved armor rating values ​​are now fixed meaning they should reduce damage. Which will make the battles a little more balanced.

Remember that helldivers 2 Is available in PS5 and PC.

Via: IGN

Editor's Note: Strangely, they did not talk about expanding the spaces on the game servers, but it is possible that the number of users has dropped significantly, so the games should flow more quickly. So, we'll have to wait and see what happens.