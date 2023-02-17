One of the comic book franchises that have always been under the shadow of so many others is that of hellboysaga that at the time had two tapes under the mantle of Guillermo del Toro, as well as one more that came out recently. Despite having their charm, they have not finished fitting in, and even with this, the owners of the rights do not seem to want to give up on the character.

Millennium Media has announced that they already have a new film in the saga planned, part of the plot has already been written, as well as the director who is going to shape it has been chosen. Brian Taylorr has been cast, at the time he co-wrote the screenplay for 2010’s Jonah Hex. Also, he co-directed Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance, the 2011 sequel to the original film by sony.

The brand creatorMike Mignolaand the author of horror and fantasy, Christopher Golden, they will receive the credits in this new reboot. However, it is unknown if any of them contributed to the script. There is also talk that the name of the tape is Hellboy: The Crooked Mansomething that is not yet fully confirmed, or perhaps it is just a working title.

From what is seen, it will not be a continuation of what was seen in theaters in the 2019, but it is a reboot of a new account, so they could call new actors to bring the main character to life. The filming would be starting in the month of April in Bulgariaso it would not take long to announce with hype and cymbal through trailers.

For now, we will have to continue waiting for more news.

Via: discussingfilm

Editor’s note: I don’t know how good it is to try to put Hellboy in the spotlight once again. But we’ll see if things turn out well at the end of it all.