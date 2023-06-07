Home page politics

From: Nail Akkoyun

Discussed more often with each other lately: Finance Minister Christian Lindner and Economics Minister Robert Habeck (r.). (Archive photo) © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

After weeks of arguing about Robert Habeck’s heating law, the traffic light coalition has apparently reached an agreement. The law is expected to come into force before July 7th.

Berlin – The controversial heating law is to be waved before the summer break by the Bundestag and Bundesrat. According to media reports, the three party leaders of the SPD, Greens and FDP discussed this at a confidential meeting. First, the portal reported n-tv.de about it. According to this, Green Party leader Omid Nouripour and FDP party leader Christian Lindner in particular agreed not to lose any more time.

Most recently, there was mass criticism of the project – both from the opposition and from within the coalition. Among other things, the Greens suffered severe setbacks in opinion polls as a result. Originally, the traffic light coalition had already agreed at the end of March to pass the law before the summer recess in the Bundestag. The summer break begins on July 7th. The next meeting will not take place until the beginning of September.

Originally, the plans for the “Building Energy Act” provided that newly installed heating systems – with a few exceptions – must be operated with 65 percent renewable energy from 2024. However, the FDP had opposed this. The liberals pleaded for more “technology openness” and called for the option of installing gas or oil heating systems that can also use hydrogen or synthetic fuels. (nak)