More than 1,000 firefighters try to control the three forest fires in Portugal, during a new heat wave throughout the Iberian Peninsula. The authorities of Spain alert about extreme temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius, for which they ask citizens to follow precautionary measures in the face of these weather conditions, which are expected to last for the rest of the summer in southern Europe.

Extreme heat returns to the Iberian Peninsula. Spain and Portugal have once again seen the temperature rise on their thermometers, to exceed 40 degrees Celsius in some areas. A particularly worrying situation in Portugal,

This Wednesday, August 9, the authorities indicated that a huge fire that broke out since the weekend was controlled. This is the deflagration in the municipality of Odemira, in the Alentejo region.

However, firefighters remain in place as a precautionary measure, in case new sources of fire break out, said Vitor Vaz Pinto, regional commander of the Emergency and Civil Protection Authority.

People watch a forest fire in Aljezur, Portugal, August 7, 2023. © Pedro Nunes / Reuters

Until Tuesday, August 8, Portugal reported that three forest fires were still active, so it deployed an operation of more than 1,000 firefighters to try to fight the flames.

And the largest of them, that of Odemira, caused the evacuation of around 1,400 people, on Monday, August 7. The flames have calcined around 7,000 hectares.

A phenomenon closely related to high temperatures. On Monday, the city of Santarem marked the highest temperature of the year: 46 degrees Celsius. Although temperatures are expected to start to drop across the country, they will remain above 30 degrees overall.

Authorities have already declared some 120 municipalities in the northern and central areas of the country, as well as the coastal area of ​​the Algarve, at maximum risk from forest fires amid extreme heat.

Spain, under alert for the intense heat

Spain has registered fewer problems due to forest fires despite the high temperatures and some sources of fire. Last Monday, August 7, the country began a new episode of extreme heat, which lasts for at least this week.

Tasks like working or sightseeing with temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius become difficult.

In Madrid, employees of the Prado Museum sprayed visitors with water as they lined up.

“When you work on the street, it gets a bit more difficult on the hottest days,” the janitor there told Reuters.

The Spanish State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) assured that temperatures will continue to rise at least until Friday, August 11, with some areas of the southern region of Andalusia or the Canary Islands with temperatures of up to 44 degrees.

⚠️Special notice for #Heat wave.

🔴Temperatures will still be very high on Thursday, especially in the southeast of the peninsula.

🔴Starting on Friday, the most intense heat will be felt in #Canary Islands: maximums above 40 ºC and minimums above 25 or 30 ºC in some points. pic.twitter.com/kwiKUiz2Ei — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) August 9, 2023



“Special notice for heat wave. On Thursday the temperatures will still be very high, especially in the southeast of the peninsula,” the agency published through its social networks.

Regarding the forest fires, the authorities managed to extinguish the three that started over the weekend. The only one out of control is in the southwest, near the border with Portugal.

However, the fires have taken their toll in Spain. At least 600 hectares of forest have been burned by one of the deflagrations in the northeast of the country.

Experts estimate that extreme weather conditions will only increase as the global climate crisis progresses, which means that southern Europe will need to prepare for these types of extreme heat waves in the coming summers.

With AP and Reuters