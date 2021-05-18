Temperatures in Moscow have broken another record. On Tuesday, May 18, 2021, the air in the capital warmed up to plus 30.8 degrees, which is 1.7 degrees higher than the previous maximum for this day. This was announced by the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center Roman Vilfan, reports “RIA News“.

“At 15.00 the temperature was 30.7 degrees, at 16.00 it was also 30.7 degrees, but between these two measurements there were intermediate ones, which showed 30.8 degrees. The record has been updated, ”stated the meteorologist.

The scientist recalled that the previous temperature record was set at the end of the 19th century. Then the air in the city warmed up to 29.1 degrees.

On May 17, Yevgeny Tishkovets, a leading employee of the Phobos weather center, said that the coldest day in Moscow is expected on Friday, when the air temperature will not exceed 19 degrees. According to the weather forecaster, the residents of the capital will have a “weather swing” this week.