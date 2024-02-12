Today new hearing for the trial of Alessandro Impagnatiello, the man accused of the murder of Giulia Tramontano

Today, a new hearing is being held for the crime of Giulia Tramontano, the 29-year-old pregnant woman who lost her life at the hands of her partner Alessandro Impagnatiello. The latter is present in the courtroom and on the first occasion, he chose to speak to apologize to the family.

The girl lost her life on May 27th last year, in his home in Senago. She had just returned after meeting the other girl that her boyfriend had been seeing for about a year. Together they had brought down his castle of lies.

She was seven months pregnant and just a few weeks later, she would have the chance to hug the baby that she carried in her womb. She wanted to call him Thiago. Unfortunately, however, Giulia, she was unable to meet him, because after that meeting, once she returned home, her partner hit her from behind.

The autopsy revealed that they are approx 37 blows that he inflicted on her. Subsequently she first tried to burn her body in the bathtub and then in the garage. She made everyone believe that she was Giulia disappearance after an argument, but only three days later, cornered by the officers, he confessed to the crime and had his boyfriend found body.

New hearing for Impagnatiello, accused of Giulia Tramontano's crime

CREDIT: RAI

In the first hearing of the trial, which was held on January 18, Impagnatiello chose to speak. Yes is sorry with his family and said he doesn't know what happened to him that day. Today, however, it is the prosecution's time to speak: there are 33 testimonies, private videos and even chats.

Impagnatiello and some others are present in the courtroom family members of Giulia. The boy had shorter hair and a neat beard. The parents, sister and brother of the 29-year-old are not present, because they will be heard next March 7. Prosecutor Alessia Menegazzo showed some in the courtroom Images of the boy in the phases following the crime and also some images of the body of Giulia, at the moment of discovery.

In these seconds, from what he writes The Corriere della Serathe 30-year-old barman has He lowered his head and burst into tears. They also showed the searches he carried out on the web in which he wanted to know information about the poison. The most explicit one dates back to January 7, when you wrote: “How much poison does it take to end a person's life!” Giulia's mother, Loredanawho was not present in the courtroom, wrote on social media: