Health has proposed to the autonomous communities new changes regarding vaccination with AstraZeneca and has now raised temporarily suspend inoculation with this drug to those under 60 years of age. As reported The country, the health authorities of our country have communicated to the autonomies that “with the information available as of today, and as a precautionary principle, it is recommended to use the Vaxzevria vaccine (AstraZeneca) in people over 60 years of age “.

According to the information in this newspaper, Madrid does not accept the proposal to vaccinate now only citizens between 60 and 65 years old. The Spanish capital claims that it is not based on the conclusions of the Committee for the Evaluation of Risks in European Pharmacovigilance (PRAC).

To date, our country I was administering the remedy to people under 65 years of age and essential personnel like firefighters, policemen or teachers. Although this very week, Fernando Simon, director of the Center for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies, had hinted at the possibility of abolishing the fixed limit of 65 years.

EMA verdict

This Wednesday the verdict of the European regulator was made public, which has confirmed a “possible link” in the inoculation of this remedy with cases of thrombi found in some people who received the vaccine.

Thus, according to the conclusions reached by the EMA Safety Committee, “unusual” clots with low platelets “should be included as side effects very rare “of the AstraZeneca vaccine, based on” all currently available evidence. “Despite this, they have insisted that the benefits far outweigh the risks of the side effects.