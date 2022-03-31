Who will renew and request the new one health insurance card after March 1, 2022, you will notice a change which is mainly about graphics. This decision was made by the Ministry of Economy and Finance which communicated it in the Official Journal on March 22.

The new card is coming to access health services. As established by the Ministry of Economy and Finance and published in the Official Gazette on March 22, all Italian citizens they will have a new health card. Despite that decision was published in the Official Gazette on 22 March and has been in force since 1 March.

What’s different about the new health card? This is a change that mainly affects the graphics. In fact, the first thing citizens will notice will be theabsence of the Region logo of residence on the front of the card, bottom right.

As for his function there is no change whatsoever. The health card remains the document which citizens take possession of in order to access the services of the national health service. Also with regard to the datathere will be no changes whatsoever.

Therefore, as mentioned above, the only change concerns the absence of the logo of the Region. The European card will always be present on the back health insurance. The latter allows those who use it to access health care of the States belonging to Europe. However, a further change concerns the assisted of the autonomous province of Bolzano. The wording will be available in both Italian and German.

New health card: the decree

In decree you specify: